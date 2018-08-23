Harry Potter Fans Can Spend Halloween at Hogwarts — and Duel With Death Eaters!

It’s a Halloween any Harry Potter fan would cast a spell for!

For the second year in a row, Potterheads will be able to spend the spookiest night of the year enjoying Hogwarts After Dark, the three-date event held at Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London.

Along with the occasional sightings of Death Eaters, fans can sit in the Great Hall for a two-course dinner that includes smoked duck, pumpkin purée, blood orange jelly, goat cheese ravioli and roast lamb.

And just like in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the Great Hall will be transformed with 100 floating pumpkins and decorations of a Halloween feast.

RELATED: Wizarding World vs. Magic Kingdom: Blake Lively Loves the House of Mouse, Sarah Michelle Gellar Prefers Potter and More!

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter

For dessert, guests will head to the Forbidden Forest for pumpkin brulée and dark chocolate mousse, which will be served alongside magical creatures such as Buckbeak the Hippogriff and Aragog the Acromantula.

WATCH THIS: Harry Potter Hottie Matthew Lewis Marries Girlfriend Angela Jones in Italy

The Gryffindor common room and the Weasley’s kitchen from The Burrow will be available for patrons to enjoy during the after-hours tour of the studio lot.

In preparation for a live duel with Death Eaters, a wand choreographer will demonstrate and train fans to take on Lord Voldemort’s evil followers.

RELATED: Fred and George Weasley Actors Reveal the Unlikely Slytherin They’re Still Tight With

After the battle, guests will be provided with a glass of Butterbeer and a tour of Diagon Alley.

Tickets for Hogwarts After Dark are available for Oct. 26-28.