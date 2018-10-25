Harry Potter Fans Can Spend Christmas at Hogwarts! Here's Everything You Need to Know

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year — for Harry Potter fans. Lovers of the magical franchise can now spend the holiday season at Hogwarts.

They have two options for getting in on the festivities: For those stateside, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida decked out for Christmas is a must-see. Diagon Alley and the village of Hogsmeade will be adorned top to bottom with garland and Christmas-themed decor, while the castle at Hogwarts will feature evergreen trees and lights to get every visitor in the holiday spirit.

Muggles and witches and wizards alike can enjoy holiday-themed food options in the park, alongside their traditional butter beer offerings. Guests can also catch special performances by the Hogwarts Frog Choir and Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees.

For those traveling across the pond, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London will be offering their own holiday festivities at Hogwarts Castle. Dubbed Hogwarts in the Snow, the events include a celebratory Christmas feast in the Great Hall.

The stage will be transformed as it was for the iconic Yule Ball from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Snow-covered Christmas trees, icicles and silver decorations will adorn the space, while enchanged instruments will play Christmas music as guests feast on roast turkey, ham and flaming Christmas pudding.

In addition to the Great Hall, the studio will also give the Gryffindor Common Room and Boys’ Dormitory, where Ron and Harry lived, a magical makeover, decorating the space with original props such as handmade Christmas cards created by the cast members during the film’s production. Special effects will make the fireplaces glow, and the entire castle will be covered with faux snow used in filmmaking.

Tickets for Hogwarts in the Snow are available for purchase online, and the program will run from Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 to Sunday Jan. 27, 2019. The Wizarding World in Orlando will debut it’s seasonal look on Nov.17 and keep the spirit going through Jan. 6.