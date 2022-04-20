Shop

Amazon Has a Secret Section Devoted to Hardworking Furniture — and Prices Are Up to 55% Off

You’ll find sales on ottomans, coffee tables, and more pieces that secretly double as storage space
By Carly Kulzer April 20, 2022 08:15 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If Amazon isn't already your go-to place to find furniture, then we're sorry to break it to you, but you've been missing out. 

We discovered a secret section that's full of convertible furniture and pieces are on major sale right now. You'll find multi-functional desks, coffee tables, end tables, ottomans, and more, with prices starting at just $34. These deals might not last, so now is the time to fill your cart and furnish your home for way less compared to other furniture stores — this is not a drill! 

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

In the past two years, working from home has become a new normal for many people, but that doesn't mean you should spend all day on the sofa. The Calico Designs Nook Modern Desk is an affordable alternative with plenty of storage (we're talking four large compartments). It's a whopping 55 percent off and one reviewer said they were "amazed" by the quality, while others claimed it's a breeze to set up since the top comes pre-assembled.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Calico Designs Nook Modern Desk, $149.98 (orig. $329.99); amazon.com

It's time to ditch your ordinary coffee table and replace it with one that helps you maximize storage space. Most only have one tabletop that's meant to hold decor, coasters, and magazines that ultimately ends up looking cluttered and unorganized. The SimpliHome Hunter Coffee Table has an innovative design made with real wood that has two cubbies and a lift-up top with lots of storage underneath. Plus, it's backed by five-star reviewers who said they "can't rave enough about it."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! SimpliHome Hunter Rectangle Industrial Contemporary Lift Top Coffee Table, $435.37 (orig. $829); amazon.com

Once you've got everything you need for yourself, then you can start thinking about accommodating guests. Not everyone has the space or budget for an entire sofa bed, but a convertible chair is a stylish alternative that usually costs less and definitely takes up less room. The GIA Tri-Fold Sofa Bed Chair is compact and super versatile since it can fold into four positions including a chaise lounger and a twin bed. It comes with a matching pillow and is available in four colors.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! GIA Tri-Fold Convertible Polyester Sofa Bed Chair, $379.99 (orig. $449.99); amazon.com

If there's one thing you should walk away with from this list, it's a storage ottoman. Practically every home can reap the benefits of one since they store a variety of things like blankets, pillows, board games, books, and so much more. One of the most popular ottomans on our list is backed by nearly 2,000 five-star ratings and is currently 49 percent off, making it just $120. Take inspo from one shopper who uses it for extra storage, added seating, a footrest, and a coffee table.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Homepop Round Storage Ottoman, $119.99 (orig. $234.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling to see the full list of items that are worth shopping broken down by category.

Ottomans Up to 49% Off

Chairs Up to 25% Off

Tables Up to 51% Off

Desks Up to 55% Off

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com