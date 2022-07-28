Shoppers Say They Sleep 'So Much Better' with This Cooling Mattress Topper That's on Sale at Amazon
When it comes to getting a good night's sleep during summer, it's a good idea to invest in comfortable bedding that'll keep you cool while you sleep.
Start with the Hansleep Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper that it's up to 35 percent off at Amazon right now. To help you stay comfortable on hot summer nights, the mattress topper has a breathable bamboo top layer that can absorb sweat. Plus, its super plush memory foam is infused with cooling gel. It also has a layer of down alternative filling for extra comfort.
Buy It! Hansleep Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $36.54–$55.24 (orig. $42.99–$64.99); amazon.com
Thanks to an elastic band and a deep pocket, the mattress topper is easy to pull on to your bed. It also has a no-slip design to ensure it stays in place while you snooze.
Caring for it is a breeze, too. According to the product description, you can machine wash it in cold water (separately) on a gentle cycle. And the brand recommends line drying it since it has gel memory foam. It also suggests leaving the mattress topper out for a couple days to let it fluff up since it's vacuum packed.
The mattress topper is available in sizes ranging from twin to California king. Pricing depends on the size you opt for, but the good news is that every option is currently on sale. The best deal? The twin XL is 35 percent off.
Nearly 2,000 customers have given the mattress pad a five-star rating, saying that it's so "soft" and "fluffy" that it feels like "sleeping on a cloud."
Another shopper wrote: "I sleep so much better now," and noted that instead of buying a new mattress to replace their "hard" one, buying this "amazing" mattress topper was an "easy cost-effective fix."
Others appreciate the "breathable" mattress topper's cooling effects, with one writing that it "does an excellent job of regulating [your] body temperature to allow you to sleep through the night without waking up too hot and sweaty!"
There's no word on when this deal ends, so head to Amazon to pick up the Hansleep Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper before the savings disappear.
