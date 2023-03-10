A Memory Foam Mattress Topper That Helps Shoppers Sleep 'So Well' Is on Sale at Amazon

It is tough to get out of bed every morning”

By Amy Schulman
Published on March 10, 2023 05:00 AM

Hansleep Memory Foam Mattress Topper Queen Size tout
Photo: People / Amazon

Finding that sweet spot on the mattress can be awfully difficult if you're sleeping on one that's decades old. But rather than spend a decent chunk of change on a new mattress, all you've got to do is grab a mattress topper, which is sure to give new life to your sleeping habits.

Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Hansleep Memory Foam Mattress Topper, and it's currently on sale. The mattress topper is developed out of a supportive memory foam layer that's infused with a layer of cooling gel and down alternative filling. This not only helps to distribute your weight evenly, but it also alleviates pressure at different points of your body. It's finished off with a breathable bamboo cover that wicks away moisture, ensuring a cool night's sleep.

The mattress topper is constructed with a deep pocket that can stretch to fit over mattresses as deep as 21 inches, so it won't move overnight. It's also fade- and stain-resistant, so it's sure to last for years to come. The topper is available in sizes twin through California king, and shoppers can also choose from a few colors. Plus, when it's time to be cleaned, simply toss it in the washing machine in cold water and tumble dry it on low.

Hansleep Memory Foam Mattress Topper Queen Size
Amazon

Buy It! Hansleep Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $49.99 (orig. $66.29); amazon.com

Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the memory foam mattress topper a five-star rating, with users noting that they've been sleeping "so well" with it and calling it the "most comfortable thing in the world." One reviewer wrote, "It is tough to get out of bed every morning," while another added, "This is exactly what my husband and I needed to make our bed feel softer and more comfortable."

A third shopper explained that while they had tried many memory foam toppers in the past, they hadn't found one they liked — that is until they ordered this topper. "We got this mattress cover and could not be more pleased," they wrote, elaborating, "It adds [one to two inches] of thickness, but it is like sleeping on a cloud!" They finished off by enthusing, "It added so much comfort to our bed, and it isn't too hot."

Head to Amazon to get the Hansleep Memory Foam Mattress Topper while it's on sale.

