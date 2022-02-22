The Bachelor in Paradise couple got engaged in 2019 on season 6 and recently paused their wedding plans to buy a new house

Hannah Godwin Shows Off Her and Fiancé Dylan Barbour's 'Really Cool' New San Diego Home

Hannah Godwin is showing off the new spacious pad she shares with her fiancé Dylan Barbour.

In a recent TikTok post, the 27-year-old Bachelor alum gave fans a glimpse of the California home she shares with her Bachelor in Paradise co-star, to whom she got engaged in 2019 on season 6.

"Quick little mini house tour. We are definitely still working on the vibe and stuff, but here is where we are at so far," said Godwin in the video as she greets Barbour, also 27, in the kitchen.

During the video, Godwin takes fans inside the living room, kitchen, dining area and the back of the home that includes beautiful scenic views. She also offered a look at the office, guest room and primary bedroom that is still in the early stages of being designed.

One of home's biggest perks is the theater that Godwin says she's really "excited" about.

"We literally just moved in as few days ago, but here is what is going to be the office," added Godwin, while showing off a view of their unpacked boxes.

Godwin also shared a look inside the home on her YouTube channel.

This month the couple announced that they decided to pause on wedding planning to buy a new house. During an Instagram Q&A, Godwin explained why they made the choice.

"So yeah, the whole wedding update thing," she said in an Instagram story video after a follower questioned the wedding plans. "We did a lot of research and all of this stuff, and then all of a sudden, we decided to buy a new house. And there's only so much money in the world. So, coming soon. I'm sorry."

In a January YouTube video titled "Life Update," the two revealed they'd be moving homes in San Diego. "We love our house right now so much," she said in the video. "The backyard, my glam room closet, the curtains in our living room, the memories that we've made."