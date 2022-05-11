Hannah Brown and Boyfriend Adam Woolard Show Off Their 'Cozy' New Santa Monica Home — See Inside!

"We learned how much we value really making sure your home is a reflection of who you are," the Bachelorette alum tells PEOPLE

Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard have already adopted a puppy together, and now they're checking off another milestone: moving in!

The couple, who have been dating for over a year, recently decked out their new Santa Monica apartment with the help of design group Pure Salt Interiors. The Bachelorette star exclusively opened her new home to PEOPLE, sharing her favorite features and how she and Woolard plan to use the serene space.

The seaside haven is filled with light, soothing colors and natural textures and accents, a specialty of Pure Salt and something Brown says was equally important to her as the comfortability of the home.

"We both wanted something warm and inviting, comfortable and coastal. We wanted this apartment to feel like home for whoever walks through the front door," she tells PEOPLE. "Every seat in the apartment is cozy and the design goes perfectly with the natural environment here in Santa Monica."

The Alabama native says she loves to host friends, so filling out the space with guest-friendly areas was a must.

"We plan to use it equally for relaxing by ourselves and for entertaining," she says. "We love throwing dinner parties and get-togethers for our friends and we both wanted our place to be somewhere everyone could gather to celebrate life."

One of her favorite features of the home — the breezy oceanfront balcony — is where visitors always end up.

"There really is nothing better than being able to see the sunset and feel the ocean air in the comfort of our beautiful outdoor space," she says. Plus, it's an ideal spot to train their new pup Wally, Brown adds.

To add to the inviting vibe Brown and Woolard wanted to achieve, they worked with Pure Salt to incorporate "muted and earthy tones," like in the dining space, which has a gray, wooden table surrounded by upholstered chairs of a similar shade.

"The dining area is amazing! It's so nice to have a real table and chairs — and the chairs are SO comfy! And the wooden console in our dining area really fits the space perfectly and is so beautiful," she says. "Creating a community and fellowship is super important to us, so we wanted to have a dining area that could facilitate that."

While space is at a premium in the pair's first apartment together, they've made the most of the cozy home, creating a hybrid office-guest room.

"We really wanted the spare room to serve multiple purposes, which was challenging for us. We wanted it to be a second bedroom for guests and an office and Pure Salt made it happen," she says.

From the worn wooden stools pushed into their kitchen island to rustic nesting coffee tables, the various textures of wood and textiles make the love nest very "cozy and homey."