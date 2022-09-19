Airbnb Hosts Rave About This Waterproof Protector That 'Saved' Their Mattress from Stains — and It's on Sale

Protecting an expensive mattress doesn't just mean throwing a bed sheet on top while you sleep. You need something stronger — and more durable — than that to guarantee your mattress won't be harmed from unintentional spills or pet accidents.

Start by grabbing the Hanherry Waterproof Mattress Protector, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The mattress protector is made from a bamboo terry, so the material is cooling, breathable, wicking, and skin-friendly. It's 100 percent waterproof, soaking up any liquids before reaching the mattress. Plus, it doesn't rustle or make noise — like some mattress protectors — so it won't disrupt your sleep if you move around at night.

Thanks to an elastic skirt sewed into the mattress protector, it will easily wrap around your mattress and stay in place (plus it can stretch to fit mattresses as deep as 21 inches). And when an accident inevitably happens, you can simply toss the mattress protector in the washing machine and dryer. Plus, shoppers can choose from all classic bed sizes, including twin through California king.

Buy It! Hanherry Waterproof Mattress Protector, $20.65 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Over 2,400 Amazon shoppers have given this mattress protector a five-star rating, calling it "really waterproof" and noting that it has "no crinkle sound." One user said, "I actually slept on it for a few days without sheets because it is softer than any sheet set I own," while another added: "The mattress protector absorbed everything so it didn't leak through to the mattress."

Even Airbnb hosts recommend this mattress protector, with one explaining they had purchased this for their queen bed. They said, "After a guest spilled food and baby food in the bed and completely stained the sheets and mattress protector, I was scared to check under it! The protector saved my mattress from zero stains." They finished off by adding they were "very thankful" they had purchased this mattress protector.

Head to Amazon to shop the Hanherry Waterproof Mattress Protector while it has double discounts.

