As the holiday season comes to a close, you're probably dreading the idea of taking down your oh-so-cheery decorations — most of all, your Christmas tree. Instead of lugging out hefty bins or dusting off worn-out boxes, slip your tree into a light and durable storage bag that Amazon shoppers call "an excellent buy for such a cheap price."
Made from an extra-tough, tear-resistant tarp material, Handy Laundry's Christmas Tree Storage Bag will protect your artificial tree from insects, dirt, water damage, and more for years to come. The low-cost investment makes packing your Christmas tree a "zip," too. All you need to do is disassemble your artificial tree and lay each section in the 48-inch-long bag. Then, zip the bag and use its reinforced handles for easy carrying. The bag also features a bottom loop for sliding your tree back out of storage as needed.
The Christmas tree bag has over 8,300 five-star ratings on Amazon, and multiple shoppers confirm the $11 bag is a "big bang for the buck" thanks to its lightweight construction and long-lasting durability. Some five-star reviewers said they were pleasantly surprised when their 7.5-foot tree fit into the small-looking bag, and one even said it fit "with some room to spare."
"I was worried about the size, but no, I have room in my bag for more stuff," one shopper wrote. "Ready to hear what's in this bag? One white 6-foot tree, one red cranberry wreath, one bag of 50 regular-sized ornaments, two 20-foot tree lights, one tree bow, one medium decor deer, one bell hanger, two reef candle sconces, [and] one small plush tree."
While that review may sound like "The Twelve Days of Christmas," other shoppers echoed the sentiment — with customers fitting everything from wrapping paper to a waterslide into this affordable bag. Plus, it comes in two festive colors — red and green — so you can quickly spot your stored holiday belongings.
"This is a really well-made bag," wrote another shopper. "Our 7.5-foot tree is very heavy, and because I truly invested a bunch of money on a high-end tree, I wanted a good bag to protect it, and this doesn't disappoint. Our tree has twice the number of tips as most artificial trees and it still fits."
Ditch your bulky old bins and opt for this lightweight Christmas tree storage bag that's just $11 on Amazon.
