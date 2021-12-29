Made from an extra-tough, tear-resistant tarp material, Handy Laundry's Christmas Tree Storage Bag will protect your artificial tree from insects, dirt, water damage, and more for years to come. The low-cost investment makes packing your Christmas tree a "zip," too. All you need to do is disassemble your artificial tree and lay each section in the 48-inch-long bag. Then, zip the bag and use its reinforced handles for easy carrying. The bag also features a bottom loop for sliding your tree back out of storage as needed.