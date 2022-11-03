These 'Luxurious' Best-Selling Hand Towels with 17,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Up to 43% Off at Amazon

With holiday parties and overnight guests arriving faster than you might expect, it's the perfect time to make some simple upgrades around your house that will enhance the experience of anyone who comes by.

One of the easiest and most affordable ways to spruce things up? Upgrading your bathroom hand towels to something luxurious, soft, and absorbent. We're eyeing up the Hammam Linen Turkish Cotton Hand Towel 4-Pack, currently up to 43 percent off.

With a price tag as little as $17 for four high-quality towels, you're absolutely getting the most bang for your buck — not to mention towels that are noticeably lovely to use. Hammam Linen is a popular towel brand on Amazon, with multiple best-selling sizes and options, including these hand towels, which have over 17,000 five-star ratings.

Each towel measures 16 by 30 inches, so these are no small hand towels, and will fill up your towel ring or bar easily. The feeling of luxury and comfort is clear as soon as you try one of the towels for the first time, thanks to the fact that they're made from genuine combed Turkish cotton. And any guests using your bathroom are sure to notice this touch of quality, too.

Amazon

Buy It! Hammam Linen Turkish Cotton Hand Towel 4-Pack, $16.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

The material also provides great absorption and will leave your hands dry in a matter of moments. Plus, the towels are machine washable and come out of the dryer fluffy and refreshed, every time.

These hand towels come in 12 color options, including some simple neutrals and other brighter shades. But a few are particularly discounted up to 43 percent off, including the ultra-classic white, a light blue, and a deeper navy blue.

These towels have garnered nearly thousands of reviews, so it's clear shoppers have found plenty to love. One shopper who called them "perfect," wrote, "This was exactly what I was looking for. Not too thick and not too thin."

Another reviewer attested, "These are just wonderful. Absorbent and thick enough to look luxurious." Meanwhile, a third shopper touted them as "extremely absorbent."

Now's the time for you to snag your own four-pack of Hammam Linen Turkish Cotton Hand Towels while they're up to 43 percent off.

Amazon

Buy It! Hammam Linen Turkish Cotton Hand Towel 4-Pack, $16.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.