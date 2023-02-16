Lifestyle Home Deal Alert! These 'Luxurious' Bath Towels Are Up to 65% Off Ahead of Presidents Day Shoppers call them “soft and absorbent” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 16, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Amazon If you want to give your bathroom a spa-worthy refresh, here's a deal from Amazon's Presidents Day sale you won't want to miss. Ahead of the holiday weekend, the retailer is offering up to 65 percent off the Hammam Linen 6-Piece Bath Towel Set. Made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, the towels are soft to the touch. The material is also super absorbent, so they'll dry quickly. The popular set comes with everything you need to complete your bathroom setup, including two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. You can take your pick from 15 colors, from soothing neutrals to bright hues like pink and turquoise. Amazon Buy It! Hammam Linen 6-Piece Bath Towel Set, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com What Are Amazon Shoppers Buying Right Now? These Chart-Climbing Headphones, Shackets, and Storage Organizers Normally the towel set costs $70, but it's currently on mega sale. The deal depends on the color you opt for, and right now you can snap up the set for as little as $24 — that comes out to just $4 apiece. Also worth calling out? The towels are a breeze to clean as they're machine-washable and dryer-safe. According to at least one reviewer, they "wash up very well." The towels have racked up more than 10,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they're "soft and absorbent" in reviews. Many shoppers appreciate the "high quality of the "luxurious towels," with one reviewer raving, "These towels are amazingly thick and fluffy," and another customer calling out, "These actually absorb water and get you dry quickly." Along with their functionality, others appreciate the "attractive design" and "lovely color" of the towels, with one shopper saying, "They are nice and fluffy and look very elegant in the bathroom." Ready for an easy way to turn your bathroom into an at-home spa? Beat the holiday weekend shopping rush, and snap up the Hammam Linen 6-Piece Bath Towel Set while it's still up to 65 percent off for Presidents Day! Amazon Buy It! Hammam Linen 6-Piece Bath Towel Set, $33.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hammam Linen 6-Piece Bath Towel Set, $33.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Even Roomba Owners Prefer This Popular Robot Vacuum — and It's 50% Off Today The 100 Best Presidents Day Sales Happening at Amazon This Weekend This On-Sale Rolling Storage Cart Is a 'Great Space Saver,' According to Shoppers