Shoppers Say These Towels Are Even Better Than Upscale Hotel Towels, and You Can Get a Set for Just $20
Nothing ruins the magic of a hot bath faster than reaching for a paper-thin towel that doesn't completely dry you off. To avoid that from happening — especially as winter approaches — thousands of Amazon shoppers suggest wrapping up in these plush and absorbent towels.
Created by bath brand Hammam Linen, the ultra-soft towels are made of 100 percent ring-spun Turkish cotton. They come in a four-piece set and a three-piece set, and while pricing varies by how many towels you go for, you can snag the three-piece set for just $20. Currently available in four colors, the set comes with a bath towel, a hand towel, and a washcloth.
Keeping the towels clean is super easy since they're machine washable and dryer safe. Plus, the towels are even designed to dry fast, so you'll save time in the long run. The brand does recommend washing them before using the towels for the first time. And while it warns that you might see some lint on the towels after the first few times you pull them out of the dryer, some shoppers say they wash and dry well.
One of the best-selling bath towels sets from Amazon's huge inventory, it's picked up more than 12,000 perfect ratings. Customers rave that in addition to being fluffy and absorbent, the towels also "look very elegant."
Others are so impressed with the towel sets, they plan on picking up more. "My old towels had seen their better days, so when I saw the price of these I had to try them," one reviewer wrote. "I was blown away by how soft they are! I have a young child who splashes and spills everywhere and I was very pleased with [their] absorbency. Overall, with the price and the quality, I am very pleased with this purchase, and I will definitely be purchasing again."
Some reviewers also compare them to luxury towels. "These towels are so high quality," another customer wrote. "They're even better than some upscale hotel towels that I've used. So happy with this purchase."
Give your bathroom a spa-worthy upgrade, and shop the Hammam Linen towel set at Amazon.
- Shoppers Say These Towels Are Even Better Than Upscale Hotel Towels, and You Can Get a Set for Just $20
- Amazon Is Having a Major Rug Sale Ahead of Black Friday — and Prices Start at $14
- This Best-Selling Smart Plug Set Is a Game Changer for Holiday Lights — and It's Only $13 Today
- Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale Has Arrived with 10,000+ Deals — Here Are the 40 Best Starting at $5