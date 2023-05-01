We Think These Are the Best Oversized Bath Towels You Can Buy — and They're 50% Off Today

There's nothing more calming than stepping out of a steaming hot shower and wrapping yourself in a soft fluffy towel for a nap. The only problem is that some towels may be too short, which prevents you from having the burrito-wrapped experience you're looking for to stay warm and dry post shower.

The good news is that the best oversized towel we tested is on major sale at Amazon. Right now, you can score the Hammam Linen Bath Towel for up to a whopping 50 percent off, meaning a set of four costs only $40.

The towels measure 27 inches by 54 inches, which makes bundling up in them so much comfier. They also are a great choice for lounging on at the beach or pool thanks to their bigger size.

Buy It! Hammam Linen Bath Towel in White, $39.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

And when it comes to drying you off, the Hammam Linen Bath Towel does a great job. Each towel is made from 100 percent soft Turkish cotton that's absorbent and quick-drying, helping to soak up excess water. During PEOPLE's absorption tests, the towel scored a perfect five-star rating after it quickly dried the tester's hands and didn't feel saturated or overly wet following tests.

When the towels do get dirty, they're so easy to clean — just toss them in the washing machine and drier for a fluffy result. Following PEOPLE's home tests, the towels maintained their thickness, color, and softness after several washes. Our testers did note that the towels shrunk a little bit after being washed, but that wasn't a major drawback since they soaked up water so well.

Right now, you can get the Hammam Linen Bath Towel on sale in 15 colors, including classics like cream and white and more vibrant colors such as blue and green. Shop more discounted towels below for a luxury spa experience at home.

