These Best-Selling Bath Towels Are $10 Apiece at Amazon, and Shoppers Are 'Blown Away' by How Soft They Are
Taking the hottest of showers immediately requires wrapping yourself up in a big, soft bath towel. In order to do this, though, you'll need to invest in a set of towels that are actually big enough to keep you warm and properly dry you off.
Enter the Hammam Linen White Bath Towels, which are currently 43 percent off at Amazon. The 4-piece set is spun from 100 percent cotton, providing you with a wonderfully soft towel. Thanks to the terry material, the towels absorb water easily, plus they dry quickly once they're back on the rack. Each towel is finished off with double-stitched edges, preventing the yarn from unspooling over time.
The bath towels measure in at 27 by 54 inches, providing you with plenty of surface area to catch water droplets. Plus, the towels are easy to care for: Simply toss them in the washing machine and dryer, giving you towels that are plenty soft and fluffy. Shoppers can choose from a handful of solid colors, including green, purple, and yellow, all of which come with four towels per set.
Buy It! Hammam Linen White Bath Towels, $39.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
More than 13,000 Amazon shoppers have given the towels a five-star rating, calling them "spa quality" and "just like hotel towels." One reviewer put it simply: "I was blown away by how soft they are."
One picky shopper shared that her husband had encouraged her to buy new towels to replace the beloved ones she had been using for the last 20 years. Before the Hammam Linen Bath Towels, she had found a set of towels she had greatly disliked, noting that, "I was doubtful I would find towels that I would like more than my 20-year towels." However, once these towels arrived, she explained, "These made the cut!" She appreciates how "soft" and "light" they are, plus they're "extremely absorbent."
Head to Amazon to get the Hammam Linen White Bath Towels for just $10 apiece before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
