Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs Shows Off His Colorful & Quirky L.A. Home: ‘No Other Place I Want to Be’

Diggs met his partner, Emmy Raver-Lampman, in 2015 when they both joined the original cast of Hamilton on Broadway

Daveed Diggs and his partner Emmy Raver-Lampman have worked hard to make their home as creative and colorful as they are.

The actors — who met in 2015 as part of Hamilton's first Broadway cast, in which Diggs portrayed Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, and Raver-Lampman was part of the ensemble — had been renting a place together in West Hollywood for quite some time before deciding they needed a family home they could call their own. Two years ago, after a weekend of househunting, they settled on a 3,500-square-foot new-build in suburban Los Angeles — a home they recently opened up for the April cover story of Architectural Digest.

Diggs, 39, who spent much of his time in Vancouver, Canada, filming TNT's Snowpiercer, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, told the publication that he always loved coming back to Southern California when he had a break — not just because it felt like home, but because there was always something new or different waiting for him, courtesy of Raver-Lampman.

"Every time I showed up, there seemed to be some sort of surprise waiting for me," he said. "Whole sections of our home were being created without me—yet clearly with me in mind."

Raver-Lampman, 32, who currently stars in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, worked with designer Mandy Cheng to decorate the home. Cheng, a former set designer who worked on projects like Lady Bird and Beyonce's "Hold Up" music video, helped guide the pair away from "the whole whitewashed California-modern look" she says, and toward a more bold and colorful approach, which she thought better matched her clients' personalities.

Now, the home is quirky yet chic, with a vibrant tile backsplash in the kitchen; bright, patterned furniture scattered throughout, and original art and decorations created by Raver-Lampman.

A unique pair of prints from the Instagram-famous "Celebs on Sandwiches" cartoon account are hung on the wall by their bed, showing former First Lady Michelle Obama on a whole wheat veggie sandwich and former President Barack Obama on a tuna melt.

Far from "whitewashed," many of the walls are dressed in eye-catching wallpaper, including a jungle-print in their "monkey room" (a loungey hangout) and a "Bay Area Toile" pattern in the powder room, which features silhouettes of some of the region's most famous faces. Daveed, who grew up in Oakland, calls the latter, "the only decision in the entire home I can truly take credit for."

Overall, the creative couple is thrilled that after just a couple of short years of owning the property, they already feel so at home.

"This may be our first house together, but I already see us and our families and our community and our passions everywhere I look," Raver-Lampman said.

"Having a home like this definitely makes it harder to be away," Diggs added. "Now I really understand what it means to miss home; because there is really no other place I want to be."