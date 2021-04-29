Over 9,800 Shoppers Love This Powerful Personal Blender That’s Just $15 with a Hidden Coupon
Making smoothies for one calls for a personal blender that seamlessly crushes frozen fruit, sticky nut butter, and tough seeds into a silky smooth concoction. While full-sized blenders are great, they can take up a lot of storage space, and if you're cooking for one, they often make too much (and who really wants smoothie leftovers)? For healthy smoothies that are delicious and portion-controlled, consider the Hamilton Beach Personal Blender that's just $15 when you use a hidden coupon on Amazon.
The small blender is ideal for single servings because of its 14-ounce blending jar. Though it's compact, it can still fit plenty of ingredients — like leafy greens, protein powder, seeds, and ice cubes — and pulverize them into a yummy blend with just the push of one button.
Amazon shoppers seem to agree that it delivers clump-free drinks, calling it a "powerful little blender" due to its 175-watt motor and crushing stainless steel blades. Some even say it works "as great as a large-sized blender" at half the price and footprint.
Ideal for on-the-go sipping, the compact blender lets you make and drink smoothies straight from the BPA-free plastic jar. It comes with a convenient travel lid, so you can guzzle it down while you're in the car or out for a walk. Some commented that it's compact enough to fit directly into their lunch bags, allowing them to bring it along to work for a quick, healthy snack.
Perhaps the best part is that the lightweight jar and lid are both machine-washable. Plus, its small size means you can fit it virtually anywhere on your countertop or cabinet — it even has a handy wrap-around cord for clutter-free storage.
While the Amazon best-seller is often used as a blender for smoothies, shoppers have, of course, found other ways to use the appliance. Reviewers say they've made various blends like iced coffee drinks, milkshakes, soups, and even wet cat food for their pet. Some also like to use it as a food processor to mince garlic.
"This is by far the best blender I have ever owned! I am shocked at how good it is for the price," one wrote. "My favorites are banana and strawberry coconut milk smoothies, broccoli soup, pepper soup, bean (chickpea, pinto, red kidney) soup, cabbage soup, etc. I drink my smoothies right from the travel cup which means less items to clean. It blends beautifully and quickly!"
For personal-sized smoothies on the go, get the top-rated Hamilton Beach single-serve blender for just $15 while the coupon is still active.
