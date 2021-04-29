Over 9,800 Shoppers Love This Powerful Personal Blender That’s Just $15 with a Hidden Coupon

Making smoothies for one calls for a personal blender that seamlessly crushes frozen fruit, sticky nut butter, and tough seeds into a silky smooth concoction. While full-sized blenders are great, they can take up a lot of storage space, and if you're cooking for one, they often make too much (and who really wants smoothie leftovers)? For healthy smoothies that are delicious and portion-controlled, consider the Hamilton Beach Personal Blender that's just $15 when you use a hidden coupon on Amazon.