Halloween is right around the corner — there's just a little over a week left until the candy-centered holiday officially arrives. And while you may have already watched Hocus Pocus and its sequel a few times by now, your home might need a little more help getting into the spirit.

If you don't have any Halloween decorations on display yet, don't worry. Amazon is home to thousands of household Halloween decor options, and if you're looking for something smaller to bring on the festive vibes, then you'll want to check out these Halloween kitchen finds. They're small, yet fun ways to make one of the most beloved rooms in your home a bit more boo-tiful. Plus, prices for these items start at just $7.

Halloween Kitchen Decor at Amazon:

Some basic Halloween 101? You'll want to be sure to keep some garlic nearby to thwart off vampires. And what better way to do that than with a Dracula-themed garlic crusher that will help you cut up some garlic in no time? Mince, chop, and dice garlic with this gadget that you can control with your hands to add some serious flavor to your meals, in case no vampires show up at your doorstep, that is.

If you're on the hunt for the easiest way to signal it's almost Halloween, check out these $9 fall-themed ice cube trays. Made from rubber, the ice cube trays will create cubes in three designs: skulls, pumpkins, and fangs. Simply add water and let them sit in your freezer, that's it. And they can be used for more than just ice cubes as one five-star reviewer said these trays are great for Jell-O molds for Halloween parties and beyond.

You really can never have too many kitchen hand towels, especially a set that comes in a pack of vibrant black and orange prints. The "cute and functional" cotton hand towels are absorbent too, so they can serve as dish towels, hand towels, and cleaning rags for everyday kitchen messes. Toss these towels over the oven handle or place them near the kitchen sink for easy access when you need them most.

When Halloween morning rolls around, you're going to want to break out this mini waffle maker for a perfectly ghoulish meal. The non-stick waffle maker has seven different designs, including a ghost, pumpkin, bat, and a haunted house, that'll give your breakfast a Halloween flare. The best part? And as one shopper shared, "It's quick and easy with little cleanup." Can't beat that.

Another great option that you can invest in now that will last for years to come is this magnetic monster and bride set that'll add just the right amount of subtle Halloween flare to your kitchen. One five-star shopper called the set "the cutest salt and pepper shakers" and said they made for a perfect gift for their "Halloween-loving friend."

It's not too late to join in on the holiday festivities with these Halloween kitchen items from Amazon — it's time to treat yourself (no tricks here!)

