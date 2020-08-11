The celestial phenomenon is expected to take place on Halloween night, Oct. 31

Halloween Blues! A Rare Blue Moon Will Light Up the Night Sky on October 31 This Year

Looks like we are in for an "once in a blue moon" experience this Halloween!

On Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, the night sky will be lit up by a rare full blue moon. The celestial phenomenon can either occur when there are two full moons in a single calendar month (a monthly blue moon), or when it’s the third or fourth full moon in a single season (a seasonal blue moon), according to Earth Sky.

The upcoming blue moon will be a monthly one, and it's a pretty rare occurrence as a full moon typically occurs every 29 days, so there's usually only one full moon per month.

According to NASA, blue moons, which aren't actually blue in color, usually only take place once every two and a half to three years.

What makes this blue moon even more special is that it lands directly on Halloween. A full moon only falls on Halloween once every 19 years, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.