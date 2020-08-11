Halloween Blues! A Rare Blue Moon Will Light Up the Night Sky on October 31 This Year
The celestial phenomenon is expected to take place on Halloween night, Oct. 31
Looks like we are in for an "once in a blue moon" experience this Halloween!
On Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, the night sky will be lit up by a rare full blue moon. The celestial phenomenon can either occur when there are two full moons in a single calendar month (a monthly blue moon), or when it’s the third or fourth full moon in a single season (a seasonal blue moon), according to Earth Sky.
The upcoming blue moon will be a monthly one, and it's a pretty rare occurrence as a full moon typically occurs every 29 days, so there's usually only one full moon per month.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories
According to NASA, blue moons, which aren't actually blue in color, usually only take place once every two and a half to three years.
What makes this blue moon even more special is that it lands directly on Halloween. A full moon only falls on Halloween once every 19 years, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
If you happen to miss Halloween's blue moon, there is a next seasonal blue moon expected to take place on August 22, 2021.