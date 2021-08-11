Hallmark's 2021 Keepsake Ornaments Just Dropped, and They're Flying Off Amazon
Even if the holidays aren't on your mind yet, this year's latest advent calendars and festive decorations are dropping left and right on Amazon — including Hallmark's classic Keepsake ornaments.
The brand's Keepsake collection has been around since 1973, and its annual launch is always highly-anticipated. The excitement behind this year's batch of collectibles is no different — the 2021 ornaments, which feature tons of character favorites from Disney, Friends, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and more, are already some of the best-selling new releases on Amazon.
Out of over 250 new ornaments, one of the most popular selections this year is the Baby Yoda ornament, which features Grogu from The Mandalorian sitting atop a Stormtrooper helmet. Unsurprisingly, it's the top-seller so far and already has a perfect five-star rating.
Buy It! Hallmark Keepsake Ornament 2021, Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child, $18.88 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Other popular choices include a special Alice in Wonderland ornament that celebrates the film's 70th anniversary, Mickey Mouse building a snowman, and a musical figurine of Monica from Friends wearing a turkey on her head based on the series' popular episode, "The One With All the Thanksgivings."
Buy It! Hallmark Keepsake Ornament 2021, Alice in Wonderland 70th Anniversary, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Hallmark Keepsake Ornament 2021, Friends The One with All The Thanksgivings, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Hallmark Keepsake Ornament, Year Dated 2021, Mickey Mouse, $15.99; amazon.com
Harry Potter-themed ornaments also make an appearance, including this set of mini figurines featuring the three main characters, a replica of the Three Broomsticks pub, the Hogwarts sorting hat, which moves and says lines about Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff, and a baby mobile that reads "Wizard in training."
Buy It! Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments 2021, Mini Harry Potter Trio, $24.90 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hallmark Keepsake Ornament 2021, Harry Potter Sorting Hat, $39.99; amazon.com
While a majority of the ornaments are in stock now, that most likely won't be the case as the holiday season sneaks up. Some options are already sold out, like this Nintendo Super NES console and this Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer set. (And with Halloween just around the corner, we have a feeling these Halloween-themed ornaments featuring retro-inspired designs and Peanuts characters will be the first to go.)
Buy It! Hallmark Keepsake Ornament 2021, I Got a Rock Charlie Brown, $24.99; amazon.com
Our advice? Stock up on your faves before they're gone for good. Browse through more of Hallmark's 2021 Keepsake ornaments here.
