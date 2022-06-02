Halle Berry teams up with Drew and Jonathan Scott on their hit HGTV show, Celebrity IOU

Halle Berry Surprises Her 5th Grade Teacher Who Was 'Like a Second Mother' with Home Makeover

Halle Berry is giving back to her mentor of 40 years on the latest episode of Celebrity IOU.

The actress, 55, teamed up with Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathon Scott to help renovate the 1920s home of her fifth grade teacher, Yvonne.

Berry opened up about the long-lasting impact Yvonne had on her life.

"If she hadn't come into my life, my life would have been completely different," she shares in the episode (airing Monday, June 6). "She was really like a second mother in many ways."

The Bruised star revealed that Yvonne was there for her as she grew up in Cleveland, Ohio.

"My mom was a single mom, so she worked a lot. My sister and I were very much latchkey kids," she said. "She sort of took me in under her wing. I had a white mother and she — being a Black woman — taught me about my culture."

"We had this thing called cookie talks," she added. "I would go to her house and we would sit at the kitchen table and have really deep conversations."

In an exclusive clip, above, viewers see Berry put her demolition skills to the test with the help of Jonathan and Drew. The scene opens with Drew asking the actress if she is aggressive or competitive.

"Very. That's why I do those movies. Yes, aggressive. Yes, competitive," she responds before kicking the door off a kitchen cabinet.

"I am competitive if somebody says, 'Show me how you can beat the crap out of something.' I want to be the best," she adds during a confessional.

The HGTV stars are impressed with Berry's skills as they work together to demolish the kitchen.

"All these action-packed roles that Halle has played, she took that skill set and put it right into this demolition and she kicked this house's butt," Drew shares.

However, that doesn't stop Jonathan from teasing Berry about one of her most iconic scenes in 2002's Die Another Day.

"Normally when I do demolition, I do usually walk in in slow motion, like your Bond scene where you walked out of the ocean," Jonathan jokes.

"But, you need a bikini for that though," Berry responds with Jonathan adding, "I can change."

In April, Drew talked to PEOPLE about what makes the show so special.

"When we're revealing the space and you see them with their friend. It's almost like you're seeing them 20 years ago," Drew said. "They're just being real people and you see that emotional connection. You can't help but cry because it's so touching to see these celebrities in such a personal space."