See Haim's 'Inspiring' Studio Designed with Etsy — and Already Being Used to Make New Music!

Over the years, the ladies of Haim — sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim — have worked together to create their critically acclaimed collection of music. But the trio recently set out on a new journey together: decorating their California studio!

To aid in their decorating process, the band teamed up with online marketplace Etsy to transform an uninspired (and unfurnished) area into an oasis that will further fuel their creative process.

"When we came upon the space, it just made so much more sense that there was windows and lights and some brightness. It just automatically felt like an inspiring space, just walking in," says Alana, 29.

It went unfinished for about two to three months before they began browsing for decor on Etsy, where they say they ultimately found "so much amazing stuff."

Danielle reveals part of what prolonged their decorating process is that the stylish sisters were "super indecisive," but one find set the tone.

"I think the first thing that we actually got, the thing that kind of made everything feel like something was coming together, were these really lived-in old leather chairs. They were vintage chairs," says Danielle, 32.

"We put them in the space and we were like, 'It's happening. It's happening. We have two chairs. If we have two chairs, then we can get another two chairs and then we can get maybe a desk, but let's not go too crazy here,'" she recalls.

From there the sisters mixed and matched a variety of unexpected items, blending their respective design tastes. Asked about the most unexpected piece in their studio, the Haims revealed its Neil Young's actual speakers.

"These speakers were used to mix Neil Young records, which is insane. I can't believe they now are in our studio," Alana says. "But I think the craziest thing about the speakers is when we were looking at them online, we didn't realize how big they were."

"And then when they shipped up to the studio, they were basically a piece of furniture. They're huge and they sound incredible," she adds.

Danielle, in turn, notes that "the craziest thing" they nabbed for the studio was some vintage Kate Bush T-shirts. To that point, Este, 35, jokes: "We pray at the temple of Kate Bush. All three of us."

"On tour, we always go shopping for vintage tees and things that remind us of where we've been," Este continues. "And the one person that I would never find anything from was Kate Bush. How does she not have merch?"

With the studio fully furnished, the place has already begun inspiring the women to "slowly" begin working on some new material. (The group's last album, Women in Music Pt. III, was released in June 2020.)