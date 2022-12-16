Hailey Bieber's Holiday Gift Guide Includes This Cozy Knit Blanket from an Oprah-Favorite Brand

Between wrapping up work, festive celebrations, and all the traveling that comes at the end of December, it can be easy to leave holiday shopping to the last minute. But don't worry — Hailey Bieber just blessed us with her holiday gift guide to help make the process so much easier, and some of her picks are as cozy as it gets.

Since winter is all about snuggling up indoors, you can't go wrong with gifting someone a warm throw blanket that not only feels so soft, but also looks so luxe in your living or bedroom, and the supermodel found the perfect one. On her Instagram Stories, Bieber said she'd be giving the Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Angular Rib Blanket to her loved ones this year.

When it comes to throw blankets, there's one brand that Hollywood returns to time and again, and that's Barefoot Dreams. Everyone from Kate Hudson to Kourtney Kardashian to Shay Mitchell have touted the chic blankets due to their soft feel and luxe look, and Oprah Winfrey even included a robe from the brand on her Favorite Things list last year.

Although Barefoot Dreams makes a multitude of cozy blankets, the Cozychic Angular Rib one is particularly popular and always selling out, but we found a cream version of the easy gift idea available at Revolve. There's also a blue option at Nordstrom, as well as the oyster gray color Bieber shared available at Bloomingdales. So what makes the chic ribbed blanket so hard to get?

Barefoot Dreams blankets are known for their high-quality fabrics. The CozyChic line is made from 100 percent polyester, which is warm and soft yet lightweight and delicate, and has been a customer-favorite for many years, according to the brand. The blanket features a knit design woven into an angular rib layout, which means it looks so elegant as an accent blanket.

And if you have pets or children (or even adults prone to spilling wine) in your household, not to worry — this blanket is completely machine-washable. Just toss it in the washing machine on cold, using a delicate cycle for an easy clean, and dry it using a gentle cycle with minimal heat. The brand recommends avoiding bleach, fabric softener, and dryer sheets. And if you want to give your blanket a quick refresh, you can also steam it.

The Cozychic Angular Rib Blanket is 45 inches by 60 inches, making it a great choice for draping over a chair, cuddling up on a couch, or tossing over a duvet on your bed. Those looking for last-minute gifts will be stoked to learn that ordering the blanket right now means it'll arrive with plenty of time before the holidays. Amazon has even more Barefoot Dreams blankets available with speedy shipping for Prime members (and even some are on sale!).

For the gift of a hotel-worthy luxury experience at home, shop more Barefoot Dreams blankets below.

