Gwyneth Paltrow's Childhood N.Y.C. Townhouse Hit the Market for $15 Million

The home was once owned by Gwyneth Paltrow's late father, producer Bruce Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow's childhood home is up for sale!

On Tuesday, the townhouse on N.Y.C.'s Upper East Side — which was built in the 1890s — was listed with Brown Harris Stevens' Paula Del Nunzio for $15.5 million.

According to public record, the 5-story home was once owned by Gwyneth Paltrow's late father, producer Bruce Paltrow, and her mother, actress Blythe Danner, from 1984 to 1992. The Goop creator was between the ages of 12 and 20 during that time.

Built in the 1890s, the property still retains most of its original details, including 7 bedrooms, 7 baths and 2 half-baths, and is located just off the iconic Fifth Avenue.

"Because of its exquisite location just east of Fifth Avenue in the middle of a block with low townhouses to the north and south, this house benefits from the most extraordinary light at all times of the day and during all seasons," the home's listing reads.

"In addition, as it is 20 feet wide, it has very high ceilings and exceptionally large windows which allows sunlight to flood into the building for ever-changing light as the day passes," the listing says.

The home was designed by architect Walter Reid Jr. in the Renaissance Revival style.

The listing also touts the house's curved "full-height bay" which makes it a standout on the block: "Its elegance seems to have been a model for some of the houses on this street."

