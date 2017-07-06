The home she bought with Chris Martin in 2007 endured several price chops over a year on the market

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 'Pale, Dreamy' Loft in New York City Has Finally Sold for $10 Million

Gwyneth Paltrow’s New York City apartment has finally sold after more than a year on the market and several price chops.



Paltrow, 44, originally listed the Tribeca pied-á-terre in March 2016 for over $14.25 million, according to StreetEasy, but the place languished on the market and endured a handful price reductions. The most recent, according to Curbed, was to $9.95 million, $4 million below the original asking price. But it seems Paltrow’s fortunes, or possibly the market, have shifted because the home reportedly just sold for $10.7 million, $75,000 over the newest listing price.

Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin bought the home in 2007 for $5.1 million. The pair split in 2014.

Celebrity-favorite design firm Roman + Williams helped the lifestyle guru decorate the space, which her website Goop.com describes as floating “above the cobblestone streets like a pale, dreamy cloud.” The color palette is crisp white with furniture in shades of pale gray or lavender.

The living room is full of “artisanal” touches like hand-embroidered wallpaper and marble accents. A swing appropriate for grownups or the couple’s children Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, is made from an antique Indian door and topped with silk pillows.

Image zoom Credit: Björn Wallande

Björn Wallander

Image zoom Credit: Björn Wallander

The massive all-white kitchen is pristine and features an oversize, tile-clad range hood and island as its centerpiece. Who wouldn’t be inspired to write a cookbook with countertops like that?

Image zoom Credit: Björn Wallande

Björn Wallander

While we don’t get to see the bedroom, Goop wrote of the space: “The gigantic bed in the master bedroom (so enormous that sheets had to be custom-made) was designed so every last family member can sit together on it, cousins and pets included.”