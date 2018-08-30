Gwyneth Paltrow's Furniture Collaboration with CB2 Includes a $3,000 Signed Shearling Chair

Gwyneth Paltrow’s new furniture line is here!

The actress’s lifestyle brand, goop, teamed up with modern furniture makers CB2 to launch a line of limited-edition home furnishings, out now.

Paltrow’s new line, created with help from some of her top goop gurus, features feminine pieces like luxe curved velvet sofas (available in pink or gray for $1,999), a white curved “jelly bean” coffee table ($549), and a cozy ivory shearling chair with a custom leather plate signed by Paltrow herself ($3,299).

The priciest item in the collection is a tufted velvet four-piece sectional sofa ($5,796.00), which was inspired by a piece from Paltrow’s New York City apartment, and is offered in either beige or gray. “A more contemporary, truly comfortable, Italian-inspired sofa option for a family,” the description reads.

The most affordable are a stainless-steel egg cup, a glass bowl and a selection of drinking glasses, which all go for $9.95 each.

The collection also includes pieces like wood-and-gold stools, funky end tables (like a metallic gold cube), and a woven indoor swing chair that hangs from the ceiling.

Alongside the furnishings, goop lovers can browse flatware, kitchen linens, glassware and floral-patterned dinnerware.

“We worked really hard to get the delicate profile just right – you get that wedding-china quality without the hefty price tag, or the guilt of using them everyday,” according to a description from the goop team on CB2’s website of the hand-decorated 4-piece plate setting.

While Paltrow is no stranger to the home decor scene, her new furniture line shows off a playful, modern vibe and a pricepoint that’s more approachable for shoppers of Crate & Barrel’s sister company.

Goop x CB2 is available now on cb2.com.