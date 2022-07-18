Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Goop Readers an Inside Look into her Stunning Montecito 'Forever House'

Gwyneth Paltrow gave Goop readers the ultimate sneak peek into her beautifully designed "forever house." The actress and businesswoman, 49, teamed up with architects and interior designers Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch, along with designer Bridgette Romanek, to build her perfect family home from start to finish.

Paltrow's Montecito, Calif. home blends together old-world details and sleek modernism, as detailed on her lifestyle site, in order to best reflect her family's style. She currently lives there with husband Brad Falchuck, 51, and her children Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, whom she shares with ex Chris Martin.

Gwyneth Paltrow Home Credit: Goop

The main focus of the home is the kitchen, Paltrow says, which is designed to create a social environment with guests while she cooks. It features an island, a colorful plate wall and shelves to hold her vast collection of pots. Creating a cozy atmosphere in her home is important to Paltrow, which is why a wood-burning fireplace is also a main feature in the kitchen.

Her guest room adds more layers of coziness with its white sheets and thick neutral-colored throw blankets. The bed features an organic and sustainable Avocado mattress designed by Paltrow.

Gwyneth Paltrow Home Credit: Goop

Her "showstopper" powder room portrays more intricate details and happens to be one of Paltrow's "favorite rooms in the house." The sink is made of white marble that contrasts with the dark, hand-painted wallpaper. A layer of warmth is added to the room through brass detailing seen on the sink handles and towel rack.

Paltrow says she still has to "pinch" herself every time she enters her home spa. The spa features similar brass fixtures to the powder room and handmade pale-blue tiles that help create a relaxing environment. Paltrow says she makes time to use some of the amenities in the spa almost every day, from de-stressing in the hot tub to reaping the benefits of a cold plunge.

Gwyneth Paltrow Home Credit: Goop

The house comes together perfectly with the surrounding land that first caught Paltrow's eye. The landscape mirrors the spa's theme of relaxation through its stone firepit and incredible ocean views. It also features a "cerulean-blue" pool and long pathways surrounded by luscious plants native to the surrounding land.