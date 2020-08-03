The lifestyle brand was previously housed in a warehouse that was once used as a chicken coop

Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Goop's 'Warm and Inviting' New Office — and Her One 'Diva-ish Request'

Goop has a new place to call home!

Gwyneth Paltrow gives fans an inside look into her company's new Santa Monica office in the latest issue of Architectural Digest. The lifestyle brand previously functioned out of a warehouse that was once used as a chicken coop.

“We were at a natural inflection point,” Paltrow, who founded Goop in 2008, explained of her decision to expand into a larger space. “We’d outgrown our old offices, which were spread out in a bunch of rustic little barns. We needed to have more than one toilet for 80 people. It was time to grow up.”

Paltrow said that she looked a series of offices, most of which felt too traditionally corporate and not conducive to the inclusive environment and culture she has tried to foster at Goop.

“We still wanted to keep the California feeling and build on the energy and character of the old office,” the Iron Man star explained.

She eventually discovered a building with floor-to-­ceiling windows and an airy open floor plan with outdoor terraces, perfect for what she had envisioned. Paltrow then collaborated with interior designers at Rapt Studio to overhaul the space into its present state.

“The first thing we asked was not about square feet or the number of desks. It was about the brand,” Rapt president and creative director Sam Farhang told the outlet. “We talked to Gwyneth about what Oprah means to her, what yoga means to her. She thinks of Goop as her extended family, so the office had to be warm and inviting, with a vaguely residential feel."

The office features a pair of test kitchens, a wellness lab for research and development, a fashion closet, recording studios, and a mini Goop showroom where VIP clients can get an up-close look at the brand’s products.

It also comes equipped with a shower, which Paltrow said was her one "diva-ish request."

"My one diva-ish request was for a shower because I’m always coming to the office fresh from exercising, and I need to do a lot of hair and makeup for asset creation," Paltrow said. “Outside my office, there’s a big area for the executive team to hash out ideas. It reminds me of the kitchen table we sat around when we started the company. That’s where the inspiration happens.”