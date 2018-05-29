Gwyneth Paltrow Kicks Off Summer on a Mexican Getaway with Fiancé Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow and fiancé Brad Falchuk wasted no time: they’re already summer loving.

The couple spent their Memorial Day on a romantic vacation at the not-yet-open Four Seasons Costa Palmas, a luxury resort on the western coast of Mexico. The 45-year-old actress shared a scenic photo in front of a gorgeous waterfall with her husband-to-be’s arm wrapped around her shoulder.

“Green lagoon,” Paltrow captioned the shot, in which she’s sporting a black bathing suit.

The Goop founder previously shared a hint of her tropical getaway with a solo shot on the beach. The picture shows her excitedly jumping with her arms spread wide as she dons a black and white striped romper.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrated Her Bachelorette Weekend at this Not-Yet-Open Luxury Resort

RELATED: How the Stars Are Celebrating Memorial Day Weekend

The actress and Goop guru also invited friends to the luxury resort for a bachelorette weekend in April, despite the property not technically being open for business. Its official debut is slated for sometime in 2018, according to Forbes.

GP and then-boyfriend Falchuk toured the property back in 2017, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Busy Philipps and Colin Hanks among others were also invited to get a VIP sneak peek of the 1,000-acre property on the Sea of Cortez.

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on Glee as Holly Holliday, a role for which she won an Emmy Award. The two officially started dating in the summer of 2014 and confirmed their engagement in January in Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on Relationship with ex Ben Affleck: ‘He Was Very Much a Lesson’

Most recently, the couple celebrated their upcoming wedding with a star-studded engagement party in Los Angeles, inviting A-list guests such as Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson, who wore a ruffly yellow dress over her baby bump.

RELATED: The Bachelorette’s Rachel and Bryan’s Romantic Mexico Hideaway and More Celeb-Favorite Hotels

A week later, Paltrow and her bridal party — including Diaz, Nicole Richie and Rachel Zoe — had a celebration of their own with an intimate luncheon.

Earlier this month, Paltrow opened up about her upcoming wedding to Falchuk, revealing that daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, with ex Chris Martin are looking forward to the big day.

“They are excited,” she said during an interview with Good Morning America. “It’s a very happy time, I have to say.”