Gwyneth Paltrow Gives a Tour of Her 'Wow'-Worthy Honeymoon Suite in Paris

Gwyneth Paltrow is no ordinary bride — and she is on no ordinary honeymoon.

The Avengers: Infinity War actress, 46, and her new husband Brad Falchuk, 47, are taking in Paris during the second leg of their extravagant European getaway, which started in Italy.

In an Instagram Story video on Sunday, Paltrow gave fans a tour of the couple’s ultra-chic honeymoon suite at the Four Seasons. Decorated in neutral tones, the suite features a massive marble bath, mirrored vanity, white flowers, romantic chaise lounge and more.

“Wow,” she wrote in neon over the clip, including two hearts.

Gwyneth Paltrow's honeymoon suite Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

On the Four Seasons’ website, the hotel lists its spa, pool, Eiffel Tower views, three restaurants (Le Cinq, Le George and L’Orangerie) and courtyard as some of the property’s perks.

“We offer a retreat of peace and comfort for newlyweds … For your honeymoon in Paris with us, we work with you to craft every unforgettable detail in the most romantic city in the world,” the hotel’s website says.

Paltrow posted a happy photo of herself in front of a massive green and white floral display in the hotel lobby. Standing in an ankle-length black coat with her blonde hair down, she wrote, “Bonjour les fleurs! My favorite flower installation always in the lobby of the @fsparis.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Elle Macpherson commented, “Hello Mrs. F,” and Rachel Zoe left seven red hearts. Kevin McHale — who acted on Glee, the show that introduced Falchuk, Glee‘s co-creator, and Paltrow, a guest star — gave the photo a like.

On Friday, Paltrow shared a gorgeous vista from the Italian part of her honeymoon, writing, “Umbrian sunset.”

Paltrow and Falchuk tied the knot in the Hamptons on Sept. 29. The guest list of about 75 people included Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Steven Spielberg, Rob Lowe and Robert Downey Jr. Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica hosted a rehearsal dinner at their home.

“The whole wedding seemed very intimate and romantic,” a source told PEOPLE. “The friends that attended are all people that love them. Throughout the reception, guests laughed and you could tell everyone had a wonderful time. It was truly a beautiful wedding.”