Gwyneth Paltrow and Husband Brad Falchuk Vacation in Romantic Overwater Bungalow in Maldives

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are saying goodbye to paradise.
The newlyweds, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in the Hamptons in September, have been vacationing in the Maldives, a remote group of tropical islands in the Indian Ocean known for its coral reefs, luxury resorts and celebrity fans.
“Farewell to these beautiful atolls of peace,” Paltrow, 46, captioned a photo of herself and her husband standing on a boardwalk with massive villas complete with two-story waterslides in the background. The Goop founder hashtagged both the island nation and their five-star hotel, Soneva Jani.
The eco-resort is spread across five islets located in the middle of a lagoon in the Noonu Atoll, a ring-shaped island. In order to access the property, guests must take a 45-minute seaplane ride, a 60-minute speedboat ride, or a half-day cruise.
Jani’s 24 jaw-dropping overwater villas, located along a boardwalk reaching out into the ocean, include features like roof decks for star gazing, private infinity pools, gyms, steam rooms and saunas, and retractable roofs.
Doubles start at $3,085 per night, according to a 2017 feature inTravel + Leisure. A search on the hotel’s website for one night in January turns up results that range from $2,989 for a 1-bedroom retreat to $15,620 for a 4-bedroom villa with a water slide.
Paltrow also shared a photo of her and Falchuck, 47, making their way down one of the winding raised walkways barefoot and wishing her followers a Happy New Year.
“Walking into the new year with a lot of gratitude for all of the wonderful moments of 2019, lessons and joys alike,” she wrote. “Wishing each and every one of you a truly magnificent, happy 2019.”
While the resort offers 8 earth-friendly dining options, as well as a complementary chocolate room and an ice cream bar, Paltrow still found herself DIY-ing the couple’s cocktails, according to Falchuk.
“My wife doesn’t order a drink, she orders a bar,” the Emmy-nominated producer captioned a photo of a makeup-free Paltrow, shaker in hand, looking over a tray full of lemons, limes, fresh herbs, juices, and what appears to be a liquor bottle. He added the hashtag #goopyevenonvacation.
The lifestyle guru also posted two photos of herself enjoying the spectacular natural scenery in a white bikini. “Out of office,” she wrote on one shot showing her standing on the sand at sunset. Another, she captioned with a sun emoji.
The Maldives have been a favorite getaway for celebrities because of the privacy afforded by their remote location and selection of extremely luxurious resorts.
In 2017, the Beckham family vacationed there, staying at the One&Only Reethi Rah, where Russell Crowe, Rob Lowe and Tom Cruise have also reportedly checked in.
Prince William and Kate Middleton stayed in the islands for a week in 2014. DNCE frontman Joe Jonas and his fiancee, Sophie Turner, also retreated to the white sand beaches in February 2018. And Elizabeth Hurley visited in November.
Paltrow and Falchuk spent their first Christmas as a married couple stateside after honeymooning in Paris, where they stayed in another stunning suite at the Four Seasons, in October.