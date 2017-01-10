Gwen Stefani Is Selling the Beverly Hills Mansion She Bought with Gavin Rossdale for $35 Million

Gwen Stefani is making a clean break from her sweet estate in Beverly Hills.

The “Used to Love You” singer has relisted her hilltop mansion, known as The Summit, for $35 million after putting it on and then off the market last fall. The property is listed with Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency.

Stefani, 47, purchased the 12,000-square-foot estate with former husband Gavin Rossdale, 51, in 2006. The pair split in August 2015, and it seems the No Doubt frontwoman, who’s been dating Blake Shelton since November of that year, is finally ready to let go of this real estate remnant of her marriage.

The seven-bedroom, eleven-bath residence has Hollywood ties that go back even further than Stefani’s tenure. According to Trulia, Jennifer Lopez also called The Summit home from 2000 to 2004.

The real estate site also details the impressive amenities of the gated and guarded home, including an infinity pool, playground, chicken coop, lighted tennis court and expansive outdoor living spaces. The impressive master suite boasts two full bathrooms and two separate dressing areas.

The striking black-and-white decor is undoubtedly Stefani’s mark. Graphic stripes line the walls of the kitchen and casual dining area, which also hosts an oversize sputnik-style light fixture, leather banquette seating and a pair of midcentury Warren Platner chairs.

The living and formal dining rooms get an injection of vibrant color courtesy of a hot-pink sofa and a sorbet-hued suite of dining chairs. A fireplace sheathed in book-matched stone slabs unite the spaces, which also both sport patterned floor coverings and statement-making light fixtures.

Now the decked-out property needs only to find another buyer that appreciates Stefani’s Harajuku-meets-Long Beach style.