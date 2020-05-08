Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Buy First Home Together for $13 Million: Report

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are taking the next step in their relationship.

Although The Voice coaches have long been splitting time between their respective properties — with the couple currently social distancing at the country star’s Oklahoma ranch alongside the No Doubt frontwoman’s three sons — they reportedly just purchased their first home together.

Stefani, 50, and Shelton, 43, purchased a $13.2 million home in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, according to Variety. The 13,000 sq. ft. home has three floors and sits on a very private 1.6-acre lot.

The gated property also boasts a number of impressive amenities, including a four-car garage, a state-of-the-art movie theater, as well as a large outdoor pool and spa. It also contains a cabana with an outdoor kitchen and its own wet bar — which will no doubt be stocked with Shelton's Smithworks vodka.

The couple picked up the residence below the $14 million initial asking price, according to Variety.

News of the couple’s real estate venture comes less than a year after Stefani sold her Beverly Hills hilltop mansion, which she had previously lived in with ex Gavin Rossdale.

That spacious property, known as The Summit, sold for $21,650,000 — which was over $10 million less than the initial $35 million asking price when the estate first went on sale back in January 2017.

Recently, the longtime lovebirds have been spending plenty of quality time together in Oklahoma, alongside Stefani's sons — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6 — and a handful of her family members.

“My mom and step-dad live about 10 miles from here, I haven’t seen them since the middle of March except waving from the truck window. That’s about it,” he said during recent virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We haven’t left. I had to cancel my tour, we were in Omaha, Nebraska and we were actually building the production that day and finally just decided — that’s when pretty much the bottom was falling out of any of the touring and live events — so we just canceled and Gwen and I immediately came here and we haven’t left.”

“We learned how to make bread real good, sourdough bread,” Shelton added. “Literally it’s like Little House on the Prairie here. She makes bread, I’ve been building a fence and gardening. We’re pretty self-sufficient out here.”