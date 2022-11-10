This 'Soft and Comfortable' Mattress Pad Is a Bed Upgrade That Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Swear By

If you're looking for an easy and affordable way to give your bed a comfortable upgrade, here's a deal that should be on your radar.

Right now, the Grt Store Waterproof Mattress Pad is on sale for up to 40 percent off at Amazon. Designed to provide comfortable support while you snooze, the quilted mattress pad has four layers that include plush filling and a breathable microfiber top layer. It's also waterproof to help protect your bed from spills, sweat, or any accidents. And unlike many other water-resistant mattress protectors, this one is made of material that doesn't make noise.

Buy It! Grt Store Queen Waterproof Mattress Pad, $23.99 (orig. $39.95); amazon.com

The bedding essential has an elastic skirt that helps keep it in place. It also has a deep pocket — meaning it's easy to pull onto a bed. Also worth noting is that it's a breeze to care for, as it's machine washable and dryer safe. The brand recommends using a gentle cycle and mild detergent. You also have the option to hand wash it and let it air dry.

Available in gray and white, the mattress pad is available in sizes twin to California King. Pricing depends on the size and color you opt for, but the good news is that every option is on sale right now. One of the best deals? The queen size in white is marked down to just $24.

More than 5,800 customers have given it a five-star rating, saying the "soft and comfortable" mattress pad "feels wonderful." One reviewer raved that it made their mattress feel "like new," saying, "Best sleep I have had in a long time."

Others have appreciated how well the "durable" mattress pad has protected their beds, with one shopper sharing, "This product has survived kids, animals, and restless nights." They added that it's "easy to clean," too.

There's no word on when this deal will end, so head to Amazon to pick up the Grt Store Queen Waterproof Mattress Pad while it's still on sale.

