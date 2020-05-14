Forget that Tropical Vacation! Home Depot is Selling Adorable Pineapple Plants for $24

Those with a green thumb have a new way to spice up their at-home garden

Who needs a trip to Hawaii when you can grow your own pineapple from the comfort of your own home?

Although it may be months before many in the United States are able to travel again, the Home Depot is giving those with a green thumb a fun way to spice up their at-home garden.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Pure Beauty Farms grows this interesting ornamental pineapple plant, which sprouts an actual pineapple from a large center stem,” a product description from the store’s website reads. “Being a sun lover it can be grown on a sunny kitchen windowsill, a sunroom or just about anyplace where it will receive about 6-hours or so of sunlight. Many people grow them indoors in the winter and place them outside in a sunny location during the warmer months.”

Although the plant, which comes in a 5-inch pot, can be grown indoors or outdoors, there are a few helpful guidelines to keep in mind.

While inside pineapple plants will only have to watered about once a week (unless the soil doesn’t hold water well), outside plants may need more frequent attention during especially hot and dry months.

Also, in order to reduce evaporation, they recommend mulching soil — and encourage at-home gardeners to make sure their plant's soil has a way to drain or it may rot.

Another thing to keep in mind is making sure your pets don't get too close to the spiky leaves, as the pineapple plants aren't considered cat and dog friendly.

RELATED VIDEO: Paws & Claws: PEOPLE Pet Vet shares what plants to keep away from pets

While the original mother plant will eventually die off, the pineapple-growing doesn’t have to stop there!

Beforehand, it will shoot out between 1-3 “pups” which will continue to grow and produce fruit so long as they are being properly cared for.

However, while the pineapples are adorable, they’re not meant to be eaten. Although technically edible, the fruits are so small that they won’t make a very tasty snack.

Although your local Home Depot may not be open for business right now, their website is up and running. The adorable pineapple plant can be shipped to your home for just $23.98 a box.