Paging Grey’s Anatomy Fans! You Can Now Buy a McDreamy-Scented Candle

McDreamy will see you now!

Although it’s been years since Patrick Dempsey’s character graced the hallways of Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, a new Grey’s Anatomy-themed candle makes it easier than ever to keep a piece of the good doctor alive.

The owners of Etsy shop I Heart Pop Candles, are answering a, ahem, burning question: What does Derek Shepherd (or as fans of the long-running series affectionately refer to him, McDreamy) smell like?

The “McDreamy scented candle,” adorned with a cartoon version of one of Seattle’s finest fictional doctors, promises it “smells like a fresh Seattle breeze off the ferry boat on a beautiful night to save lives” — a nod to one of the character’s most famous lines.

If you can’t conjure that smell off the top of your head, the shop explains that the candle has notes of both “salt and shea.”

With the holiday season fast approaching, this candle could make the perfect gift for any Grey’s Anatomy fan in your life, and won’t bust your gifting budget.

The 9 oz. soy candle, which has a burn time of approximately 50 hours, costs just $20.

Iif you wanted to make this an extra special present, there is an option to purchase the item in a gift box which includes a set of matches as well as 7 colored pencils with iconic lines like “dark and twisty” and “pick me. choose me. love me” written on the side.

The candles seem to be a big hit with fans, as the Etsy shop has 113 reviews, with an average five star rating.

If McDreamy isn’t your favorite fictional physician, the shop also sells a “Meredith Grey scented candle,” which can also be purchased in a gift box set.

“Smells like a dark and twisty, Harper Avery winning, chief of general surgery, who was married on a post-it-note,” reads the label.

The Etsy shop has plenty of other offerings as well, including candles that bring to life the scents of The Bachelor, The Office, and You’ve Got Mail. You can see more of their unique products on Instagram, at @iheartpopcandles.

Happy shopping!