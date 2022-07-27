"I worked to meld the worlds of yesterday and today together," designer Nicole Sassaman told Elle Decor of her 2006 renovation of the screen legend's home

Greta Garbo's Former Beverly Hills Estate Listed for Sale for $12 Million — See Inside!

Late screen legend Greta Garbo's former Beverly Hills estate is on the market for $12 million.

The home, which was built in 1937 and has six bedrooms and six bathroom, was originally designed for the Hollywood starlet and her then boyfriend, conductor Leopold Stokowski, according to Elle Decor. It's now listed by Mark Mintz at Compass.

Sitting atop a hill in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, the home features 180 degree views spanning from Downtown L.A. to the ocean, as well as a spacious deck, lawns and an infinity pool. Inside, the fully renovated space boasts open living areas, sliding glass walls, rich woods, and stonework throughout.

In its conception, the architect had one guiding principle: privacy. The Oscar-nominated actress said at the time, "I just want to be left alone," Elle Decor reported. The original small windows and towering exterior walls provided a space where the star could be free to roam and sunbathe away from the public eye.

When Garbo and Stokowski ended their relationship, she kept the house and started the home's next chapter. Though the house has seen many tenants since, it was dubbed "the Greta Garbo Estate."

In 2006, designer Nicole Sassaman did a full renovation on the home. Among the many changes Sassaman made to the home was doubling the living space by erecting a second story.

"The hilltop view was stunning but the estate didn't take advantage of it because the house had been built to keep the inhabitants in and the press out," Sassaman said to Elle Decor.

She also added windows and full walls of glass. "We added as much glass as city code would permit, and this tactic transformed the home from dark and secluded to open and airy," she said.

Sassaman also installed the infinity pool on the property. "Because the home is positioned on the edge of a hillside, the pool had to be built on the hill slope in order to create the illusion that the house was sitting on water," Sassaman explained. "The pool was much more difficult to do than the home itself; yet when the infinity knife-edge pool appears to drop off into the city—wow!"

Sassaman made changes to the layout of the home, too.

What was once a patio for Garbo, was converted into a spacious living room with panoramic views of the city and the pool. Garbo's bedroom became the home office and the primary suite was installed on the newly constructed second floor. The lower bedroom and bath (previously a guest room) became a gym. Another outdoor patio area was enclosed and added to the kitchen, providing more space to cook, dine, and entertain.

"I worked to meld the worlds of yesterday and today together," Sassaman said.

