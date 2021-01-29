Golfing Great Greg Norman Selling $60 Million Jupiter Island, Florida, Home — See Inside!
The seven-building oceanfront compound boasts a professional tennis court, fitness center, movie theater, elevator, wine cellar and gourmet kitchen
After 30 years, Hall of Fame golfer Greg "The Shark" Norman is looking for a change in his living environment.
The Australian golfer, whose aggressive style has helped him win 89 professional tournaments, including 20 PGA tournaments, has put "Tranquility," his 10-bedroom, 18-bathroom oceanfront mansion in Jupiter Island, Florida, on the market after an extensive renovation.
"There is no question that Tranquility is an exceptional property," Norman, 65, tells PEOPLE. "Its space, privacy, permanent vacation feel, and the exclusivity of Jupiter Island make it difficult to replace or replicate."
After trying unsuccessfully to sell the two-story, 31,820-square-foot mansion in 2008, Norman extensively renovated the complex, which includes the main house, coach house, pool house, tennis house, boathouse, carriage house, beach house and a 5,000-square-foot basement.
He completely rebuilt the main home, pool house and beach house, and all the other areas of the estate, which he bought for $4.9 million in 1991, have been renovated and restored.
"Tranquility is the perfect name for this home," listing agent Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty, tells PEOPLE. "It feels like a true escape surrounded by nature, the beach, and the ocean. Spanning from the ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway, this property provides 172 feet of oceanfront and 370 feet of water frontage on the Intracoastal. Its dockage is suitable for a 150-foot yacht, and offers all of the amenities of a high-end resort."
Norman, now retired from professional golf, was number one in the world during the 1980s and '90s for 331 weeks. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001. An astute businessman, golf course designer, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Norman has been married three times. First to Laura Andrassy (1981-2007), the mother of his children Morgan Leigh and Gregory, Jr.; then to tennis legend Chris Evert (2008-2009); and currently to Kirsten "Kiki" Kutner, a hospitality design expert and founder of the Norman Design Group.
"Kiki and I have numerous beautiful memories in this amazing Jupiter Island home and will certainly miss it," Norman tells PEOPLE. "However, we both feel it is time to move on."
Some of the beautiful interior features that the couple has enjoyed include a wet bar, eat-in kitchen, breakfast area, separate formal dining room, fireplace, fitness center and large garage. The water views are stunning.
"It is without a doubt a beautiful oasis," Hertzberg tells PEOPLE.