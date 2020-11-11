The ‘Cadillac’ of Leaf Blowers Increased in Sales by Over 1,000% This Weekend

Sales for the Greenworks Cordless Leaf Blower/Vacuum blew up on Amazon this past weekend, increasing by more than 1,000 percent, according to the site’s Movers and Shakers chart, and we’re guessing that’s because of its dual functionality. The vacuum setting is great for smaller yards where you can’t necessarily blow leaves one way or another; instead, just turn the suction setting on, and all you’ll have to do is empty the bag when you’re done.