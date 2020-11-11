The ‘Cadillac’ of Leaf Blowers Increased in Sales by Over 1,000% This Weekend

It’s easy enough to deep clean inside your home — there are vacuum cleaners and specialty sprays for that — but keeping your yard intact is a bit more difficult, especially when leaves are falling at warp speed. Typical rakes will only do so much, and now that we’re well into autumn, you probably need something a bit more heavy-duty to assist you. Something like a top-rated leaf blower.
Sales for the Greenworks Cordless Leaf Blower/Vacuum blew up on Amazon this past weekend, increasing by more than 1,000 percent, according to the site’s Movers and Shakers chart, and we’re guessing that’s because of its dual functionality. The vacuum setting is great for smaller yards where you can’t necessarily blow leaves one way or another; instead, just turn the suction setting on, and all you’ll have to do is empty the bag when you’re done.
“I absolutely love this vacuum,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I’ve kept my yard free of the mounds of leaves that recently fell from my neighbor’s cypress tree. I’ve also managed to save a large area of grass from being suffocated from the leaves. The grass is coming back quick and thick. I use the vacuum about 15 minutes every other day and my yard looks beautiful again.”
With six different speeds going up to 185 mph, the 40-volt leaf blower is powerful enough to easily move wet leaves and mulch from your yard. This is especially crucial if you live somewhere that experiences snow throughout the winter. In fact, reviewers say you can even use the blower to clear light snow from driveways and sidewalks.
But that power doesn’t weigh it down. The tool weighs just under 6 pounds, so it won’t feel like an arm workout whenever you put it to use. No wonder close to 2,500 reviewers have given it an average rating of 4.2 stars.
One shopper even called it the “Cadillac of blowers,” adding,“This is the best blower I have ever owned… It gives me the power I need, is not too heavy, has handles that are very convenient and tells you the level of battery charge at a push of a button.”
