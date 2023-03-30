This $170 Cordless Vacuum That 'Makes Cleaning a Breeze' Is Only $85 — Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Spring cleaning is here! If you're tired of lugging around your heavy upright vacuum from room to room, it's time to invest in a cordless vacuum that can do everything.

Right now, you can score the Greenote Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for a whopping 50 percent off at Amazon. At $85, it's the lowest price we've seen on the popular device this year.

This stick vacuum cleaner with 200 watts of power and 23,000 pascals of suction power instantly sucks up debris, crumbs, dust, and pet hair. It's extremely lightweight, weighing in at 2.64 pounds and making it ideal for everyday use on carpets, hardwood floors, and tile. One shopper explained that it "really does pack a punch!"

It's designed for the toughest jobs, complete with a fleet of LED lights to illuminate fine dust and swivel steering that allows you to maneuver around obstacles. Plus, the vacuum cleaner is equipped with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens while you clean, capturing all the particles that make you cough and sneeze.

The vacuum can also be converted into a handheld device, making it easier to get into the nooks and crannies of hard-to-reach areas. It comes with multiple attachments to target spots like stairs, curtains, and upholstery, including a dust brush and crevice tool. A 35-minute run time gives you time to cover plenty of ground without needing to stop and charge the battery.

More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the cordless stick vacuum a five-star rating, with many raving that it's a "great little vacuum." The vacuum is an "amazing workhorse," one happy customer wrote, adding: "I have tile floors and it makes cleaning my house a breeze! No more lugging a heavy vacuum and moving the plug from room to room."

A second five-star reviewer explained, "This cordless vacuum is a must-buy for pet owners," while a third shopper who bought the stick vacuum after injuring their back declared it "a life changer for me." They also shared, "Not only am I now able to vacuum our entire home on one charge… I am able to do so without pain."

