Amazon Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Almost as Good as Dyson,' and It's a Fraction of the Price
Cleaning the house is always going to feel like a chore, but it may feel especially painful when you're dragging around a vacuum that's attached to a cord, limiting your ability to freely clean. That all will change once you've invested in a cordless vacuum cleaner — and right now you can snag a top-rated device for just $100 at Amazon.
The Greenote Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is complete with 200 watts of power, drumming up 23,000 pascals of suction power to efficiently absorb everything from dust and debris to pet dander and hair. Choose from two cleaning modes, high and low, then let the vacuum loose on a number of surfaces, including hardwood floors, carpets, tile, and marble. The vacuum is designed with a fleet of LED lights, illuminating all the dark corners, plus the brush head is flexible, rotating up to 270 degrees.
Users can also transform the vacuum into a smaller, portable device, which comes with several extra attachments like a crevice nozzle and bed brush. Swap in the crevice tool to clean curtains and sofa gaps, while the bed brush is designed to target upholstery. When the vacuum cleaner is not being used, it can stand upright by itself. Plus, the vacuum can run for up to 35 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged.
Buy It! Greenote Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $100.49 with coupon (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
More than 1,400 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with shoppers calling it a "wow" and noting that it's "almost as good as Dyson." Another user wrote: "I have friends that have the Dyson and I have used it multiple times.... This one, so far, is better."
One shopper shared that the best money they ever spent was on this vacuum, explaining, "I have gone from hating to vacuum and begrudgingly doing it once a month to loving it and wanting to vacuum every day." They formerly had a Dyson, but it was heavy and corded, whereas this one is lightweight and easy to maneuver around obstacles. Thanks to the vacuum cleaner, the user noted that "the house does not get as much dust, cat hair, and tracked kitty litter buildup now since it is so fun to vacuum that I am inspired to do it more frequently."
Head to Amazon to get the Greenote Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $100 before this deal ends for good.
