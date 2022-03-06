Amazon Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Almost as Good as Dyson,' and It's a Fraction of the Price

One shopper shared that the best money they ever spent was on this vacuum, explaining, "I have gone from hating to vacuum and begrudgingly doing it once a month to loving it and wanting to vacuum every day." They formerly had a Dyson, but it was heavy and corded, whereas this one is lightweight and easy to maneuver around obstacles. Thanks to the vacuum cleaner, the user noted that "the house does not get as much dust, cat hair, and tracked kitty litter buildup now since it is so fun to vacuum that I am inspired to do it more frequently."