These Cool Greenhouses Will Take Your Garden to the Next Level — and They’re All on Sale

Let’s face it, starting a garden is a daunting task — even if you consider yourself to have a green thumb. But with most of us currently stuck at home, it seems a lot of people have decided to use this time to brush up on their gardening skills.

Maybe they’re sick of dealing with picked-over produce at the grocery store, or perhaps they just want to plant some flowers to make their outdoor space more cheerful. Either way, searches for gardening tips and tricks have been spiking on Google recently, as have search trends for greenhouses.

It makes sense that both novice and seasoned gardeners would be interested in investing in a greenhouse right now. Not only do they allow you to grow certain plants year-round by protecting them from cold or hot temperatures, but they also shield your crops from being eaten by pesky critters.

While some greenhouses — like this wooden garden house or this cottage-inspired style — retail for thousands of dollars, there are plenty of much more affordable (and portable) greenhouses out there, too. In fact, Wayfair has tons of budget-friendly options to choose from thanks to its big Outdoor Sale.

Right now, you can score this four-tiered style for just $60, this walk-in greenhouse for 38 percent off, and this miniature version for a mere $38. Here, we rounded up nine discounted greenhouses at Wayfair that’ll take your garden to the next level.

The Best Greenhouses on Sale at Wayfair

