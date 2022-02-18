Even Self-Proclaimed Blanket Snobs Call This the 'Best Blanket' Ever — and It's Under $16 Right Now
With winter still in full force, you're probably spending plenty of time curled up under a soft blanket, nursing a mug of hot cocoa. But if you're still searching for that warmth — and the space heater simply isn't cutting it anymore — it may be time to add a new blanket to the rotation.
Consider the Green Orange Fleece Blanket, which is on sale at Amazon (and as low as $16!). The blanket is spun from a microfiber polyester material, crafting a super soft blanket that's comparable to the warmth of wool — without any of the itchiness. The blanket has been designed to not pill over time, so it'll maintain its shape and softness even after it's been washed several times.
Thanks to a wealth of sizes, the blanket is plenty versatile, whether you want to use it as another layer on the bed, a throw for the couch, or to bring camping for extra warmth. Shoppers can choose from a slew of colors, including turquoise, mustard yellow, purple, and emerald green, all of which can be purchased as small as 30 by 40 inches and as large as 108 by 90 inches.
Buy It! Green Orange Fleece Blanket, $15.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
This blanket is among the most popular at Amazon, having netted over 14,000 perfect ratings. Reviewers say it's "perfect for couch snuggling," with one shopper saying, "It's almost impossible to get out of bed now from the ridiculous comfort."
Even a self-proclaimed blanket snob calls it the "best blanket," explaining that, "they must have put something magical on it to make it so soft." After several washes, the blanket has still remained "soft" and "fluffy," too. They also shared that it's neither too hot nor cold, but simply the perfect thickness. The shopper has found just one fault: "The only problem is that myself, my husband, my two children, and my dog now all fight over it." They'll be buying plenty more to add to their growing fleece blanket collection.
Head to Amazon and shop the Green Orange Fleece Blanket for as low as $16 before this deal disappears for good.
