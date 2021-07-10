Don't Underestimate How Quickly This Portable Air Cooler Can Lower the Room Temperature

It's adjustable with three different fan speeds, the lowest of which makes it ideal to place on an office desk or by the bed as a white noise machine. The only caveat, one person noted, is that it cools best when kept in close proximity. "Bought this to put it on my desk and it does the trick," they said. "It's small which makes my desk clean instead of a big fan and it's quiet enough that it does not bother me during calls… However, this will not cool any further than your desk area. So, it needs to be somewhere close by to feel the air."