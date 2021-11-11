WATCH: The Great Christmas Light Fight Is Back! Get a Sneak Peek of the Jaw-Dropping Displays

The holidays are almost here — and ABC is getting lit!

The network's hit holiday competition series The Great Christmas Light Fight will be returning for its ninth season on November 28, and PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek at all the action, above.

HGTV's Taniya Nayak and Trading Spaces's Carter Oosterhouse are back again as the show's judges, taking viewers across the country every episode as they check out the most wild and wonderful holiday light displays. The pair see it all: From animatronics and trains to a decked-out ferris wheel, claw machine and penguin slide.

"Why do I have goosebumps right now, I'm so excited!" Nayak exclaims in the clip before a big reveal, while Oosterhouse takes in some of the wackier decor he's seen: "Is that a tub on your roof?"

great-christmas-light-fight-2020 Credit: ABC

In every one-hour episode, four families will face off to see who has the most over-the-top decor, judged on their use of lights, overall design, and Christmas spirit. The winner will be gifted a very merry prize of $50,000, as well as the highly-coveted Light Fight trophy.

This year, however, stakes are even higher, because for the first time ever, families from the same state will be going head to head. That means a state champion will be crowned every episode, and state pride will be on full display!

Nayak and Oosterhouse have both hosted The Great Christmas Light Fight since 2013, when it first debuted.