This New Show on Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Is the Exact Opposite of the 'Fixer Upper' Stars' Style

Gray Benko is adding a huge splash of color to Magnolia Network's newest renovation series!

The photographer-turned-interior designer will be starring in an all-new design show called Happy to be Home with the Benkos alongside her husband Mike. And the couple's maximalist designs featuring wall-to-wall rainbow hues are just about as far from shiplap and white wash — the signature materials of their new Magnolia Network bosses Chip and Joanna Gaines — as you can get.

PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the trailer (above) for the new series, premiering Sunday, April 9, in which the design couple will transform properties in their South Carolina home town.

"Summerville is filled with historic homes and we are committed to preserving that charm," Gray says in the trailer. "Some of my ideas are crazy," she adds with a smile as the video cuts to shots of vibrant pink, purple and blue-painted rooms.

Magnolia Network

While Gray handles the design element of their projects, Mike combines his skills as a woodworker, painter and craftsman to help preserve the historic charm of each home.

The couple, who share two children, also get a helping hand from Gray's contractor father who they call "Grumpy."

"Gray's dad Grumpy grumpily oversees all of our projects," Mike explains. Viewers get a glimpse of Grumpy's skeptical nature as he scopes out various "funky" rooms designed by his daughter in the clip.

Magnolia Network

One of the challenges the Benkos highlight in the upcoming series is how difficult it can be to work on historic properties.

"With these old homes, you're looking at 200 years of layers," Mike says. "Renovating a historic home has its own set of problems." Gray concludes that they happily accept those challenges because "it means a lot to us to be able to bring that happiness into the homes that we work on."

Chip and Joanna launched their Magnolia Network, which replaced the DIY Network, in January 2022 following the digital launch of the Magnolia app the previous July.

Happy to be Home with the Benkos will be joining the network's already stacked lineup of design and cooking shows, including Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, and The Lost Kitchen, to name a few.

Happy to be Home with the Benkos premieres Sunday, April 9 at 8 p.m. EST on Magnolia Network.