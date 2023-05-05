These Hanging Shelves 'Optimize Space' in Closets, and They're Just $12 Apiece at Amazon

Finding space in an otherwise packed closet is not an easy task, especially if you're not looking to give anything away. Rather than attempt to move things away — or worse, throw out beloved items — invest in a set of the on-sale Granny Says Hanging Closet Shelves from Amazon, which are sure to create more space and keep your things organized.

Each cleverly designed organizer is outfitted with three shelves that can hold just about anything, from clothes and towels to accessories and scarves. The fabric is leakproof — so you won't have to worry about accidental spills — and the polyester material is lightweight, durable, and washable. They're even foldable and portable, so when you're not using them, they can be collapsed into a tight square and tucked away for later usage.

Measuring in at 29 inches high, 12 inches wide, and 12 inches deep, the storage devices can fit tons of items on each shelf. They even come equipped with hooks, allowing you to sling them directly over closet rods. The best part? There's no assembly required, so you can start using your shelves right away.

Amazon

Buy It! Granny Says Hanging Closet Shelf, $24.29 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

The hanging shelves have picked up over 11,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, and they've even earned bestseller status in their category. Reviewers add that the shelves "optimize space" in their closet and call them a "closet organization upgrade." One user said, "They hold a lot of clothes and are very sturdy," while another wrote that they're a "must-have for organization."

A third user wrote, "I am a person with a very small closet, so I am always looking to save some space, and this product has really worked well for me." They continued, adding, "I have two, and [they] store my sweaters and sweatshirts very well and neatly."

Head to Amazon to get the Granny Says Hanging Closet Shelves while they're just $12 apiece.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.