This Compact and Vibrant Patio Set Is Perfect for Smaller Yards and Balconies — and It Costs $110
Purchasing a patio furniture set can be a serious decision, especially considering that so many are upwards of $400. However, we found one wallet-friendly option that could make the decision easier. It's a vibrant and fun foldable set that Amazon shoppers love, and it's just $110.
The Grand patio assortment resembles what you'd see lining the side of a small café or lunch spot. The set comes in seven vibrant colors that make it stand out compared to what you'd see at most businesses. Options like aqua blue or sunset yellow add a flare of summertime to the collection. These hues are something that could brighten up any part of your outdoor space, from the side of the house to the front deck. It's compact enough to fit in tighter spots like balconies or shared apartment yards, too.
"Perfect for my small deck and the pop of color is giving me so much joy," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I can't wait for warmer weather to do my Zoom meetings, drink my tea, and feel like an elegant queen. A must buy."
Shoppers say the set "comes right out of the box ready to go." Most reviewers say setup takes less than five minutes — with most of that time being spent deciding where, exactly, the attractive table should be placed first.
Made with rust-resistant steel, the chairs are apt to sit out in wet weather without chance of rusting. Combined, the set weighs around 46 pounds, but the 28-inch by 32-inch chairs can hold up to 300 pounds each.
The lightweight and folding capabilities come in handy for moving things around inside and outside. Easily transition it from the front porch to the backyard, or if you're heading to a barbecue that needs a few extra seats. Come wintertime, you can place the thin set at the side of any closet or under beds without breaking a sweat or needing to rearrange the whole space.
As for looks and durability, you can take solace in how happy reviewers are with this purchase. Close to 900 shoppers have given it a perfect rating thanks to its affordable cost yet luxurious look.
"This patio set is the perfect addition to my recently renovated front porch," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The price was great and the quality looks like a much more expensive set. The matte powder coating feels much more expensive and seems like it won't easily scratch, rust, or chip."
You won't break the bank or break a sweat shopping this dependable patio furniture. Shop the fold-up set below.
