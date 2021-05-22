This Compact and Vibrant Patio Set Is Perfect for Smaller Yards and Balconies — and It Costs $110

The Grand patio assortment resembles what you'd see lining the side of a small café or lunch spot. The set comes in seven vibrant colors that make it stand out compared to what you'd see at most businesses. Options like aqua blue or sunset yellow add a flare of summertime to the collection. These hues are something that could brighten up any part of your outdoor space, from the side of the house to the front deck. It's compact enough to fit in tighter spots like balconies or shared apartment yards, too.