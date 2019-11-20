Grab the Tissues! Here's a First Look at the New Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Coming to HGTV

Get ready to yell “move that bus” while crying like a baby on your couch!

Fifteen years after the emotional home makeover show became a Sunday night mainstay on ABC, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is making its return, on a new channel — HGTV — and with a new host: Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

In the exclusive trailer above, PEOPLE has a first look at the long-awaited reboot that the network announced back in January 2019, and which premieres the first of ten new episodes on February 16, 2020.

Much like the original, Extreme Makeover 2.0 seeks out inspiring families who have experienced hardship and surprises them with a new home, completely customized to fit their needs and passions. And just like before, viewers can expect plenty of heartwarming — and even more tear-jerking — moments.

Some of the renovation recipients featured include a single father of three little girls, a military family whose members are reentering civilian life and a mother of two children who were “deemed un-adoptable.”

“It is such a privilege to meet people who need something and be able to give them that thing that they need,” Ferguson says in the preview above. He’ll be joined three new designers — Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe — and a rotating cast of celebrity special guests, including LeAnn Rimes, Laila Ali, Black-ish‘s Anthony Anderson, DWTS alum Derek Hough, Food Network’s Tyler Florence and HGTV stars David Bromstad, Tamara Day, Tarek El Moussa and Jasmine Roth.

Original host Ty Pennington even turns up to help out, appearing in the trailer donning a hard hat and leading an army of community volunteers.

“Today’s short teaser video is just a taste of what everyone can expect from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” HGTV president Jane Latman said in a press release. “We reimagined television’s most iconic home renovation show. We cast Jesse as host, reviewed hundreds of deeply emotional family stories, added more special guests who have a passion to help others, and executed truly unbelievable, life-changing, whole-home renovations.”

The ten-episode run involved 10,000 volunteers who donated 560,000 hours of their time to make the makeovers happen.

Extreme Makeover is the latest in a series of beloved shows HGTV has recently rebooted. They reunited the entire original cast of Trading Spaces in 2018, a decade after the original. And in 2019, they brought back While You Were Out, with a lineup of HGTV stars stepping in to conjure covert home makeovers.

The network also hit a nostalgic note with the series A Very Brady Renovation, which brought together the six Brady kids to remodel their iconic TV home. That show will also be getting its own Christmas special with the addition of The Pioneer Woman’s Ree Drummond.

Watch Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on February 16 at 9/8C on HGTV.