Gotta Getaway! The Most Luxurious Celebrity Vacation Homes

Location: Edgartown, Massachusetts

In December 2019, PEOPLE reported that former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama purchased a 6,892-square-foot home on Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts for $11.75 million, according to the Vineyard Gazette and TMZ.

The property sits on 29.3 acres and features seven bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths and several stone fireplaces. It was built in 2001 and is located next to the Edgartown Great Pond, with views of the ocean.

According to the two outlets, the former first couple rented their new home over the summer in 2019 before buying it. Martha's Vineyard has been a longtime favorite vacation spot for the family.

