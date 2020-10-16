Gotta Getaway! The Most Luxurious Celebrity Vacation Homes
From the Obamas' hideout in Martha's Vineyard to George and Amal Clooney's Lake Como escape, here are all the vacation homes stars take off to when they need to take a break from it all
Barack and Michelle Obama
Location: Edgartown, Massachusetts
In December 2019, PEOPLE reported that former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama purchased a 6,892-square-foot home on Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts for $11.75 million, according to the Vineyard Gazette and TMZ.
The property sits on 29.3 acres and features seven bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths and several stone fireplaces. It was built in 2001 and is located next to the Edgartown Great Pond, with views of the ocean.
According to the two outlets, the former first couple rented their new home over the summer in 2019 before buying it. Martha's Vineyard has been a longtime favorite vacation spot for the family.
Taylor Swift
Location: Watch Hill, Rhode Island
The beach town of Watch Hill has gained significant attention since the Folklore singer purchased her $17 million residence there in 2013. She's invited plenty of famous friends to stay along the way, including for her famous Fourth of July bashes. (Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, as well as Swift's ex Tom Hiddleston, are seen here in 2016.)
The home previously sat empty for many years. As the songstress explains in her 2020 song "The Last Great American Dynasty," the property previously belonged to the late Rebekah (Betty) Harkness, who owned Harkness Ballet and married Standard Oil heir William Harkness in 1947.
The couple bought the massive house, which they nicknamed "Holiday House," during their seven-year marriage.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Location: Correns, France
Chateau Miraval, a sprawling villa in France’s southern Var region, served as a family retreat and wine house for the now-divorced actors for 12 years.
While speculation concerning the 1,200-acre property and its wines surfaced after the couple's 2016 separation, sources have consistently told PEOPLE the property is safe and viewed "as an investment for their children."
Pitt and Jolie first leased Miraval as a rental in 2008 from American winegrower Tom Bove. The pair subsequently bought the house and its surrounding vineyards and fields in 2012 for an estimated $60 million. They held their August 2014 wedding ceremony in the estate’s chapel.
Pine forests, olive groves, sprawling hillsides, a private lake, numerous fountains, a vineyard and a moat can all be found on the property, which sits along an ancient Roman road and contains multiple structures from the 17th century.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Location: Telluride, Colorado
When they're not in New York (they have homes in Manhattan and Southampton) the Live with Kelly and Ryan host and her Riverdale star husband like to visit their Rocky Mountains retreat in Colorado.
Consuelos told PEOPLE in 2017 that the laidback home is a popular spot for winter ski trips, but they have lots of visitors over summer months as well.
"Sometimes our schedules get pretty hectic," Consuelos said at the time. "So we like to step away and take weekend getaways with friends and family." The couple are parents to daughter Lola, 19, and sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17.
Matthew Perry
Location: Malibu, Calif.
In August, PEOPLE reported that the Friends alum listed his beach house — that comes equipped with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and approximately 5,500 square feet of living space— for $14.95 million.
Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg and his husband Bobby Boyd, both of Rodeo Realty, are representing the property.
Perry purchased the beachfront home in a 2011 off-market deal valued at exactly $12 million, according to Variety. According to the publication, the home sits on one of Malibu’s most "prestigious" streets.
Bill and Giuliana Rancic
Location: Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
When the E! News anchor and her husband decided to buy a vacation house in Idaho, they didn’t just scoop up a ready-made mansion — they created a dream home.
“The house was not our style [when we bought it] and had these tiny windows so that you couldn’t see the amazing view,” Bill told archdigest.com of the 4,900-square-foot, 5-bedroom property in 2018. “We completely changed everything.”
The couple and their son, Edward Duke, have quarantined in the home since March.
Luann de Lesseps
Location: Port Ewen, New York
The Real Housewives of New York City star put her Upstate New York summer house on the market for $1.15 million in June, telling PEOPLE, "I'm actually quite sad to be selling this home because it's a very special place for me. I love spending time Upstate due to its privacy, beautiful lakes and hiking."
The mid-century, 2,400-square-foot property boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms, with "sweeping views" of the Hudson River. It is also centrally located, just a few minutes from the trendy city of Kingston, and close to Woodstock and Rhinebeck.
Her decision to sell the riverfront home came as the star has been primarily staying at her other Hamptons residence, in Sag Harbor.
Kim Cattrall
Location: East Hampton, New York
In October 2020, the Sex and the City alum listed her 1,300-square-foot New York residence, which sits on .4 acres on Gardiner's Bay — the body of water that separates Long Island's North and South Forks — for $3.25 million. It boasts two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.
Inside the main home is an open living room/dining area with a wood-burning fireplace and a massive wall of windows that offer three magnificent views: Gardiner's Island, northwest towards Shelter Island and southeast towards Montauk.
Outside, there's a waterside hot tub, a fire pit, and a stone walkway that leads down to the water.
Carter Oosterhouse and Amy Smart
Location: Traverse City, Michigan
For most of the year, the Trading Spaces star and his actress wife live in Los Angeles with their three-year-old daughter, Flora. But every summer the couple retreats to their over 100-year-old farmhouse in Michigan to recharge.
Living in the quiet town has been a dream for the pair, who also own the local Bonobo Winery with Carter's brother Todd. “We love being here,” Smart told PEOPLE in 2018. “You’re surrounded by nature, and it’s so serene. We really find our peace and harmony in this setting.”
Vicki Gunvalson
Location: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
In May, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared that she just purchased a condo in Puerto Vallarta to serve as a vacation and retirement home, calling the destination “one of my favorite places in the world.”
In July, the reality star shared that she had officially moved in and couldn't be happier with her decision. "Although I was apprehensive to go through with it, I have to tell you all it was one of my best decisions," she wrote.
Gunvalson is currently working on furnishing the condo and making it her own.
Martha Stewart
Location: Mount Desert Island, Maine
The Martha Knows Best star's 12-bedroom house (named Skylands) sits on 63 acres overlooking Seal Harbor on Maine’s Mount Desert Island. She's been known to host extravagant events, and famous friends, at the home.
Stewart said in the July issue of Architectural Digest that the summer retreat, which includes a terrace covered in kiwi vines and features sleek teak tables and chairs, is her "favorite place."
Before it belonged to the domestic doyenne, the house was a June to August getaway for Edsel Ford of the Ford Motor Company, who built the house, designed by architect Duncan Candler, in 1925.
Bethenny Frankel
Location: Bridgehampton, New York
In late February, PEOPLE confirmed that the former Real Housewives of New York City star sold her seven-bedroom summer property. Frankel purchased the house for $2.03 million in 2017 as an investment property, stirring up drama among her costars, who didn’t think it was a sound investment.
Built in 1910, the estate offers 4,200 square feet of living space, including an oversized parlor, a large gathering room that has a marble wet bar, and a formal dining room. There is also a butler's pantry and a cabana room that has access to a covered porch next to the pool.
Kris Jenner
Location: La Quinta, Calif.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star bought her 11,000-square-foot vacation home for $12 million in 2018, according to the Los Angeles Times, and it has been featured frequently on both Instagram and episodes of the reality show.
The home is located in the resort city in the Coachella Valley, close to Palm Springs.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shelled out $6.3 million for an undeveloped plot of land on the same street as Kris in late 2019. Kylie Jenner purchased her own plot of undeveloped land a half-mile down the road for $3.25 million in early 2019.