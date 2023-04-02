Amazon's Best-Selling Drain Covers That Shoppers Swear by to 'Keep the Plumber Away' Are on Sale for $7

If you've been busy unclogging the drain in your shower or kitchen sink, consider picking up one of these handy gadgets to make your spring cleaning season a little easier.

The Gotega Silcone Drain Covers are currently on double discount at Amazon for just $7 with a 30 percent coupon savings on top of the on-sale price. A popular pick among shoppers, they're the best-selling bathroom drain strainers on the entire site. With more than 24,800 five-star ratings, it's no surprise they've landed on Amazon's Internet Famous storefront, which is packed with thousands of trending products.

Amazon

Buy It! Gotega Silcone Drain Covers, 5-Pack, $6.99 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

The drain covers are made of flexible anti-slip silicone and are designed to prevent clogging. They have a raised design and small round holes that let water flow through but catch hair, food, and other debris. The set comes with five drain covers that you can use throughout your home, from your shower drain to the kitchen sink. Each of the drain covers is a different color, including gray, pink, purple, green, and red.

For the best results, the brand suggests regularly clearing hair and debris from the drain covers. Luckily, it's a breeze to remove them and clean them out. After rinsing, be sure to let them air dry.

To back their five-star ratings, thousands of Amazon shoppers have left glowing reviews for the drain covers. One reviewer wrote, "They work great and keep the plumber away!" They added, "The silicon is durable, easy to clean and doesn't fade after cleaning." Another shopper said, "It's extremely helpful and necessary for every household!"

Normally, the set of drain covers costs $15, but with the double discount you can get them for $1.40 apiece. If you're ready for an easy way to keep your pipes clog-free, head to Amazon to pick up the Gotega Silicone Drain Covers before the savings disappear!

